Bengal Bandh Today: Calcutta HC Refuses To Entertain PIL Challenging BJP '12-Hour-Bandh'. Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengal Bandh today: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday refused to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to restrain the Bharatiya Janata Party-led 12-hour-long Bandh today.

A Calcutta HC bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice H Bhattacharyya objected Sanjoy Das, the PIL petitioner, as he had been earlier barred from filing any PIL in a previous case, reported Bar and Bench.

According to the report, the bench observed that the PIL was not maintainable as the petitioner was already restricted from filing any other petitions or litigations. Additionally, the HC imposed a cost of ₹50,000 on the litigant Das after dismissing his another PIL seeking to modify a judge's roster due to allegations of conflict of interest.

Meanwhile, several protesters continued to protest, raise slogans, and obstruct railway and bus services across the state during the Bengal Bandh, called by the BJP .

The Kolkata Police have detained several BJP leaders, including Locket Chatterjee, Rahul Sinha etc, during protests.

Bengal Bandh today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for a 12-hour Bengal Bandh on Wednesday. The bandh was called to oppose the police action against the protestors who took part in the Nabanna Kolkata rally on Tuesday. The police used tear gas, lathi charged protestors, and also aimed water cannons against them. The Nabanna Kolkata Rally was organised by certain groups demanding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation for her government's failure to take proper action in the Kolkata doctor rape case.

Several doctors, political parties, NGOs, volunteers, and youngsters are protesting across the nation, especially in Bengal, demanding strict action against the people found guilty of killing and raping a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital. Despite the Supreme Court's intervention, massive protests continue in Kolkata and many other parts of the country.