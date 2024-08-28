'Hang Till Death': Mamata Banerjee Says There's Only One Punishment For Crimes Like Kolkata Doctor Rape Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called for capital punishment for crimes like Kolkata doctor's rape and murder. The TMC supremo called for punishment of 'hanged till death' for such crimes.

We will pass an amendment to state laws in assembly next week and fix death by hanging to perpetrators of rape, PTI quoted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata during her address at a Kolkata rally on Wednesday.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)