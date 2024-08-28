Argentina Announces Significant Cut In Import Tax Starting September

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's Minister, Luis Caputo, has announced a significant tax reduction on imports, effective September 2nd.



The tax will decrease by 10 percentage points. This reduction applies to certain goods and services, including freight and foreign currency purchases.



Currently, the Tax for an Inclusive and Solidary Argentina (PAÍS) imposes a 17.5% charge. However, the new rate will be 7.5%, fulfilling a promise.



This change aims to lessen the burden on importers, especially within the crucial agro-export sector.



Esteban Marzorati, Deputy Secretary of Foreign Trade, confirms that this reduction will positively impact prices. He shared this update via his X social media account.



The PAÍS tax also affects the acquisition of official foreign currencies and services from abroad, except educational ones. Its expiration is set for the end of 2024.







This adjustment is part of a broader legislative initiative, encapsulated in the law "Foundations and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentinians" (Bases).



Passed in the Senate, this law is critical to the government's reform agenda. It aims to foster a more dynamic, competitive economic environment.



By reducing the financial load on importers, President Javier Milei's government upholds its tax reduction commitment.



This strategic move is expected to lower consumer prices for essential goods and enhance trade efficiency nationwide.

