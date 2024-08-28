Statement H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day 2024

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 27, 2024: “On Emirati Women's Day, we proudly celebrate the pivotal role Emirati women play in all spheres of life. Over the decades, they have proven to be the bedrock of our society and the driving force behind many of the UAE’s greatest achievements on the global stage.

In science, knowledge, the workforce, the creative industries, and as the pillars of Emirati families, they are the heartbeat of our society. We deeply value their infinite contributions. With the steadfast support of our wise leadership, Emirati women have broken barriers, achieved unprecedented milestones, and proudly elevated our nation’s standing in international arenas.

Our commitment to supporting and empowering Emirati women is not just a guiding principle but a lived reality. We remain committed to fostering an environment that nurtures their ambitions and unlocks new avenues for excellence and innovation. We are confident that Emirati women will continue to be key partners in our journey of progress, leading us towards a brighter, more sustainable future.

On this special day, we reaffirm our pledge to support Emirati women, drawing inspiration from their achievements and unwavering devotion to our nation. We trust that they will always stand as symbols of resilience and inspiration—a true embodiment of strength and perseverance recognized around the world.”





