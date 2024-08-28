Savor the Final Days of Summer Luxury at Sheraton Grand London Park Lane

(MENAFN- Seven Media) DUBAI – 27th August 2024: As summer draws to a close, Sheraton Grand London Park Lane extends an invitation to Middle Eastern travelers to experience the magic of London before the summer ends. With the exclusive "Middle East Summer Package," guests can indulge in the ultimate luxury getaway, with rates starting at approximately AED 2,500 per night for the final week of summer.



Located in the prestigious Mayfair district, Sheraton Grand London Park Lane offers a haven of sophistication and relaxation amidst the vibrant cityscape. The hotel’s elegant rooms and suites, combined with exceptional dining experiences, provide the perfect backdrop for a memorable London escape.



The "Middle East Summer Package" ensures guests are greeted with the warmth of traditional dates and delightful Emirati sweets upon arrival. The package includes daily breakfast at Mercante and a sumptuous Afternoon Tea for two at The Palm Court (Halal). A standout feature of this package is the exclusive personal shopping experience at the world-renowned Fortnum & Mason. The iconic redcoat team will guide guests through the flagship store on Piccadilly, offering personalized recommendations of both classic and contemporary products, tailored to each guest’s unique tastes. The hotel’s guest relations team is on hand to assist with booking this bespoke shopping experience at a time that suits you.



For those seeking culinary indulgence, the package also includes the option to enjoy the special 'Weekend Brunch' offer. Guests can delight in Italian-inspired dishes, from a selection of antipasti to wild garlic risotto, complemented by classic desserts like tiramisu and a selection of Gelato. The brunch is served every Saturday and Sunday, offering 2 courses for £29 or 3 courses for £35, with the serene views of Green Park from Mercante's outdoor terrace.



This is the final chance to book the "Middle East Summer Package" before summer ends. To take advantage of this exclusive offer, guests must use the cluster code ES7 when booking through the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane website. A minimum stay of three nights is required.







