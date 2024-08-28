Addleshaw Goddard Advises Cognita on Strategic Acquisition of Al Ain English Speaking School, UAE

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 27th, 2024: The Dubai office of law firm Addleshaw Goddard has advised Cognita on its strategic acquisition of Al Ain English Speaking School (AAESS) from Stella Investments. This marks Cognita's first school in Al Ain and its ninth in the Middle East, further cementing the group's growing presence in the region.

Cognita is a UK-based global education group that operates more than 100 schools across 16 countries, educating over 90,000 students. Its acquisition of AAESS follows previous expansions in Kuwait and Dubai, which Addleshaw Goddard also advised on.

These recent deals reflect a broader trend of increasing investment in the education sector across the Middle East, revealing the region's growing demand for high-quality institutions and the strategic importance of expanding access to global-standard education.

The acquisition of AAESS was led by a Dubai-based team from Addleshaw Goddard helmed by Lowri Llwyd, Partner, and Rachael Norris, Managing Associate, who were supported by a cross-sectoral team spanning Corporate (Michelle Davis-Ratcliffe, Rania Sallam, and Sachin Rayit); Employment (Rachel Hill and Lucy Melville); and Real Estate (Jeremy Scott).

Lowri Llwyd, Partner – Head of Corporate UAE at Addleshaw Goddard, commented: “We are thrilled to have supported our long-standing client Cognita in its latest strategic acquisition, which not only expands its footprint in the UAE, but also highlights the increasing focus on the education sector in the region.”

Jayne Pinchbeck, General Counsel for Cognita, added: “The Addleshaw Goddard team has been instrumental in guiding us through the complexities of this acquisition. Their expertise and support have been invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in the Middle East. We are excited to welcome Al Ain English Speaking School into the Cognita family and to continue delivering high-quality education to students in the region.”





