Spectacular Gala Evening By British Group“Girls Like You” At AAFT School Of Music

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: An evening filled with electrifying performances and boundless energy, the British group“Girls Like You” captivated a full house at the AAFT School of Music. The grand gala evening featured remarkable performances by Jaya Thandi and Naveena Kaur, who were accompanied by the group's co-founder, Vishal Patel. The audience was left in awe, and the event turned into an unforgettable experience with fans cheering enthusiastically for the talented young performers.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and AAFT, expressed his delight at the success of the event, stating,“What a grand performance! Everyone started loving these young girls from the British group 'Girls Like You.' AAFT School of Music continues to organize such programs to bring in talent to the campus and provide similar opportunities for our own students to perform all over.”



The atmosphere was charged with excitement as AAFT students eagerly interacted with the performers during a lively Q&A session. Reflecting on the experience, Naveena and Jaya shared their enthusiasm, saying,“We are very excited and happy to see the energy and enthusiasm of AAFT students. The question and answer session was also quite interesting.”



MSTV, AAFT's dedicated media channel, produced a special program featuring Jaya Thandi and Naveena Kaur, showcasing their journey and the essence of their musical group. Although only two of the four group members could make it to Marwah Studios from London, UK, their performance left an indelible mark on everyone present.



In a gesture of appreciation and recognition, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented the life membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT to Jaya Thandi, Naveena Kaur, and Vishal Patel. This honor underscores AAFT's commitment to fostering international talent and building a global community of artists and performers.



The evening not only highlighted the immense talent of“Girls Like You” but also reinforced AAFT's dedication to providing a platform for artists from around the world to showcase their skills. The success of this event is a testament to the vibrant and inclusive cultural environment at AAFT School of Music. Indo UK Film and Cultural Forum of ICMEI supported the program.



