Zaheer Khan Set To Join Lucknow Super Giants As Mentor: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Former India pacer Zaheer Khan is set to join the Indian (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants as their mentor, says a report.

LSG's coaching setup is currently led by Justin Langer is currently leading the LSG coaching set up. Langer, who took over as head coach from Andy Flower ahead of IPL 2024, is supported by assistant coaches Lance Klusener and Adam Voges.

Zaheer is expected to be appointed in the position that Gautam Gambhir left empty following the 2023 Indian Premier League, per a report on ESPNCricinfo.

Gambhir became Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor this year, leading them to their third title. Following the successful season, he succeeded Rahul Dravid as India's head coach.

The report indicated that it's still unclear whether Zaheer will also assume the role of the franchise's bowling coach, a position left vacant after Morne Morkel, who joined Gambhir on India's coaching staff, departed.

From 2018 to 2022, Zaheer was associated with the Mumbai Indians (MI), initially as director of cricket and later as head of global development. Before that, he played for three IPL teams-MI, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Daredevils.

Over ten seasons, he played 100 matches, taking 102 wickets at an economy rate of 7.58. Zaheer last appeared in the IPL in 2017 as the captain of the Daredevils, before retiring from all forms of cricket.

Zaheer is expected to take up a wider role in the franchise, which includes his involvement in scouting and player development programmes during the off season, the report further claimed.