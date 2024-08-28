Cisdem Duplicate Finder For Iphone Released To Handle Duplicates In Photos App

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cisdem is happy to announce the release of Cisdem Duplicate Finder for 2.0.0. Cisdem Duplicate Finder for iPhone is a duplicate photo finder and cleaner to find and delete duplicates in the Photos app on iPhone. It's also available for iPad.



“The Mac and Windows versions of Cisdem Duplicate Finder have been around for years,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem's project manager.“There are many many happy users around the word. With our expertise and experience, we developed and released Cisdem Duplicate Finder for iPhone. This app quickly, accurately finds duplicate photos and videos as well as similar photos in iPhone's Photos app. Users can remove all duplicates with a simple tap and quickly free up storage space.”



Cisdem Duplicate Finder for iPhone 2.0.0 release note:

Find duplicate photos, live photos, screenshots and other images

Find duplicate videos, clips, movies, etc.

Find similar photos, with adjustable similarity thresholds

Display the found duplicate files and similar photos for users to view

Offer a built-in preview feature

Automatically select all duplicates for users to delete with a tap

Offer preset rules for users to customize the auto-selection

Allow users to customize settings, such as turning off similar photo detection



Find duplicate photos

A group of duplicate files is two or more files that are exactly identical regardless of their file names. Cisdem Duplicate Finder accurately and quickly identifies duplicate photos and videos in the Photos app on iPhone/iPad. It supports all image formats and video formats that are supported by the Photos app, such as JPEG, HEIC, PNG, GIF and MP4.



Find similar photos

This duplicate photo cleaner for iPhone also finds similar photos, such as photos that look the same to the naked eye but have different formats or sizes and photos that look alike. It allows users to adjust the histogram similarity and features similarity for comparing images and identifying similar images, which offers customizability and flexibility.



Display duplicate files and similar photos for users to view

After Cisdem Duplicate Finder finishes scanning for duplicate files and similar photos, you can easily view the scan results. There are three sections: Duplicate Photos, Similar Photos and Duplicate Videos.



For each group of identical or similar photos, this app displays photo thumbnails side by side for users to conveniently view. By simply tapping a photo or video, you can get a full-scale preview of the photo or play the video.



Automatically select all duplicates for deletion

In each group of duplicate files, this app automatically selects the duplicate(s) for removal and keeps the original file unselected. This way, users can get rid of all duplicates with a simple tap.

Also, users can select or deselect files by hand.



Provide preset selection rules for users to choose from

This duplicate photo finder for iPhone also offers preset rules for users to customize how the auto selection feature decides which files are originals and which are duplicates.

Also, there are additional preset rules for selecting potentially unwanted similar photos.



Delete all duplicates in Photos app at once

After making sure that unwanted duplicate photos and videos (as well as similar photos) are selected, users can delete them all at once by tapping the Clean button, the Confirm button, and then the Delete button.

The deleted photos and videos go to the Recently Deleted album in the Photos app on iPhone/iPad.



Price and availability

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for iPhone 2.0.0 is available for installation in the App Store: It's currently free to install and use.



About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of data recovery, utility, multimedia and PDF software products. The company is dedicated to developing high performance software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit

