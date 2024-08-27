عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Endor AG: Extraordinary General Meeting On September 3, 2024 Cancelled


8/27/2024 11:17:18 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Endor AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Endor AG: Extraordinary General Meeting on September 3, 2024 Cancelled
27.08.2024 / 20:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Endor AG: Extraordinary General Meeting on September 3, 2024 Cancelled

Landshut, August 27, 2024 - The Management Board of Endor AG has cancelled the extraordinary general meeting of Endor AG, which was convened based on court authorization for September 3, 2024 at 10:00 AM.

By decision of August 27, 2024, the 31st Civil Senate of the Higher Regional Court of Munich (Case No. 31 Wx 199/24 e) has temporarily suspended the execution of the decision of the Local Court of Landshut (Registry Court) dated July 11, 2024, concerning the authorization of shareholders Thomas Jackermeier and Bamboo Invest GmbH to convene an extraordinary general meeting of Endor AG.

Consequently, the convocation of the extraordinary general meeting of Endor AG on September 3, 2024, which was announced in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on July 24, 2024, has become irrelevant.


Press and Investor Inquiries:

Jasmin Dentz, GFD Finanzkommunikation
E-Mail: ...

Peter Herkenhoff, GFD Finanzkommunikation
E-Mail: ...


27.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: Endor AG
E 3
84036 Landshut
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)871-9221-122
Fax: +49-(0)871-9221-221
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE0005491666
WKN: 549166
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1976179


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN27082024004691010666ID1108608559


EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search