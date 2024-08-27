Endor AG: Extraordinary General Meeting On September 3, 2024 Cancelled
Date
8/27/2024 11:17:18 PM
|
EQS-News: Endor AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
27.08.2024 / 20:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Landshut, August 27, 2024 - The Management Board of Endor AG has cancelled the extraordinary general meeting of Endor AG, which was convened based on court authorization for September 3, 2024 at 10:00 AM.
By decision of August 27, 2024, the 31st Civil Senate of the Higher Regional Court of Munich (Case No. 31 Wx 199/24 e) has temporarily suspended the execution of the decision of the Local Court of Landshut (Registry Court) dated July 11, 2024, concerning the authorization of shareholders Thomas Jackermeier and Bamboo Invest GmbH to convene an extraordinary general meeting of Endor AG.
Consequently, the convocation of the extraordinary general meeting of Endor AG on September 3, 2024, which was announced in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on July 24, 2024, has become irrelevant.
Press and Investor Inquiries:
Jasmin Dentz, GFD Finanzkommunikation
E-Mail: ...
Peter Herkenhoff, GFD Finanzkommunikation
E-Mail: ...
