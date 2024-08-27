EQS-News: Endor AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Endor AG: Extraordinary General Meeting on September 3, 2024 Cancelled

27.08.2024 / 20:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Endor AG: Extraordinary General Meeting on September 3, 2024 Cancelled

Landshut, August 27, 2024 - The Management Board of Endor AG has cancelled the extraordinary general meeting of Endor AG, which was convened based on court authorization for September 3, 2024 at 10:00 AM.

By decision of August 27, 2024, the 31st Civil Senate of the Higher Regional Court of Munich (Case No. 31 Wx 199/24 e) has temporarily suspended the execution of the decision of the Local Court of Landshut (Registry Court) dated July 11, 2024, concerning the authorization of shareholders Thomas Jackermeier and Bamboo Invest GmbH to convene an extraordinary general meeting of Endor AG.

Consequently, the convocation of the extraordinary general meeting of Endor AG on September 3, 2024, which was announced in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on July 24, 2024, has become irrelevant.



Press and Investor Inquiries:



Jasmin Dentz, GFD Finanzkommunikation

E-Mail: ...



Peter Herkenhoff, GFD Finanzkommunikation

E-Mail: ...



27.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at



Language: English Company: Endor AG E 3 84036 Landshut Germany Phone: +49-(0)871-9221-122 Fax: +49-(0)871-9221-221 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005491666 WKN: 549166 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1976179