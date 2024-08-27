Shaping The Skies Of Tomorrow: ICAO Conference Sets Bold Agenda For Global Air Navigation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MONTREAL, Canada – Aiming to reshape global through heightened performance and sustainability, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) opened the 14th Air Navigation at its Montréal headquarters today.

Bringing together over 750 delegates from 93 countries, including officials, leaders, and other aviation experts from around the world, this Conference will play a critical role in charting the course for improving global air navigation systems. It comes as ICAO commemorates its 80th anniversary through a series of events and initiatives designed to reimagine aviation in a context of unprecedented change and accelerating innovation.

Zero emissions, Zero fatalities

With global air traffic rebounding to pre-pandemic levels and expected to more than double in the next two decades, the President of the ICAO Council, Salvatore Sciacchitano, emphasized the importance and urgency of addressing environmental responsibilities and integrating rapid technological advancements.

“The challenges facing international civil aviation today are immense, but we can draw inspiration from our past,” said Sciacchitano in his opening remarks.“This Conference will refocus our efforts on existing and new technical initiatives that align with ICAO's aspirational goals: zero fatalities in international aviation, net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and ensuring aviation serves as an integral part of a thriving, connected, and inclusive transport system.”

Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar echoed these sentiments in his remarks, highlighting ICAO's ambitious vision for the future.“Twelve billion passengers aboard emission-free flights, with zero fatalities connecting people everywhere, and ensuring aviation has preserved and expanded its role as a catalyst for sustainable development worldwide. That's our ambition for 2050,” he stated.“This Conference will enable us to reach a global consensus on performance improvement initiatives that support this mission, addressing aviation's environmental challenges and adapting to rapidly evolving technologies.”

A packed agenda

Over the next two weeks, participants will review proposed updates to global aviation safety and air navigation plans. They will also address a wide range of critical topics, including the timely and safe use of new aviation technologies and the enhancement of air navigation efficiency. These discussions will contribute to meeting ICAO's environmental targets. The Conference will also focus on the safety implications of emerging threats, such as global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) radio frequency interference and cyber risks to highly connected air navigation systems.

As the Conference opened, Sciacchitano urged participants to“make these discussions count” as they embark on their deliberations.“The decisions we make here will have far-reaching implications for the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of global air navigation. Let us forge a path forward with resolve and vision.”

To ensure transparency and encourage broader engagement, the Conference proceedings will be broadcasted live on ICAO TV . This platform will provide real-time access to all conference sessions, including specialized SkyTalks featuring insights from industry experts and ICAO representatives.

The outcomes of these deliberations will play a crucial role in shaping the future of international civil aviation, ensuring it remains safe, efficient, and sustainable for decades to come. They will also directly influence the direction of ICAO's work programme and set the stage for crucial decisions at the 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly which will take place in 2025. By making these discussions accessible to a global audience, ICAO aims to foster broader understanding and collaboration in addressing the challenges and opportunities facing the aviation sector.

The 14th Air Navigation Conference will conclude on 6 September 2024.

