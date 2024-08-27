Director General Of Foreign Affairs Of Israel Inaugurates Advanced Antimicrobial Emergency Room At JJ Hospital, Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India – August 27, 2024 – In a landmark event for healthcare innovation, Col. (Res) Yaakov Blitshtein, Director General of Foreign Affairs of Israel, inaugurated a state-of-the-art Outpatient Department (OPD) No.-20 at JJ Hospital, Mumbai. The facility is equipped with advanced antimicrobial acrylic paint developed by the Israeli deep-tech company Nanosono, in collaboration with Nirlat. This innovative paint can eliminate up to 99.99% of bacteria, viruses, and moulds within hours.



Already a success within Israel\'s healthcare system, this technology has been introduced to India through the collaborative efforts of the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai and Grant Government Medical College. The QUACTIVTM technology integrated into the paint offers continuous protection against harmful microorganisms as long as the paint remains on the walls. The paint achieves its antimicrobial effects without toxic substances, ensuring an environmentally friendly and safe solution for infection control.



During the inauguration, Col. (Res) Yaakov Blitshtein stated, \"The launch of this advanced antimicrobial emergency room at JJ Hospital marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between Israel and India in healthcare. This initiative reflects our commitment to sharing Israeli technological advancements to enhance patient safety and public health in India.\"



Consul General of Israel to Mumbai, Mr. Kobbi Shoshani remarked, \"This cooperation represents a significant milestone in the medical sector by seamlessly integrating India\'s advanced healthcare system with Israel\'s pioneering expertise in speciality chemicals. It underscores a unique collaborative effort between our nations, marking a transformative leap in revolutionizing medical facilities. This initiative not only enhances patient safety and infection control but also symbolizes a profound partnership, where both countries contribute equally to advancing healthcare standards. By merging our strengths, we are setting a new benchmark in medical innovation that will have a lasting impact on healthcare practices in both India and Israel.\"



Dr. Pallavi Saple, Dean, JJ Hospital, expressed the hospital\'s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology: \"The implementation of QUACTIVTM antimicrobial paint is a major step forward for JJ Hospital. This technology provides an additional layer of protection for our patients, which is essential for preventing infections and maintaining a safe environment. Additionally, our microbiologists will inspect the efficacy of the paint both before and after its application to ensure its effectiveness.\"



Mr. Ori Bar Chaim, CEO, Nanosono, highlighted the broader impact of this innovation: \"QUACTIVTM is a breakthrough in infection control, setting new safety standards in healthcare environments and beyond. We are excited to see its positive impact in India and look forward to further expanding its applications. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Consulate of Israel in Mumbai, and JJ Hospital for their invaluable support in bringing this project to fruition.\" Mr Bar Chaim has three decades of extensive experience in the realm of international business and investments. Before embarking on his journey with Nanosono, Ori held pivotal roles as the CEO and Senior Advisor in both the private and public sectors, both in Israel and on a global scale.



With this inauguration, JJ Hospital Mumbai is leading the way in adopting innovative solutions to enhance patient safety, demonstrating the success of the partnership between Israel and India in addressing critical public health challenges.

