Azerbaijan-Turkiye Strategic Partnership Ensures Peace And Stability In Region, Minister Says
8/27/2024 7:17:24 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The position of Azerbaijan and Turkiye is one. Our relations of
mutual support, strategic partnership, and alliance will continue.
This policy of our countries will bring peace, tranquility, and
stability to our region.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Azerbaijan's Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov voiced this opinion at a joint press
conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara.
Looking at the process of negotiations with Armenia, the head of
the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said that the main obstacle to
the completion of the peace process is the territorial claims
against Azerbaijan and Turkey in the constitution of Armenia.
The minister also looked at the worrying trend observed in the
region recently: "Armenia is rapidly arming itself, and third
countries are contributing to this process. This very wrong policy
is an additional source of threat for our region."
Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that official Baku is carefully
monitoring all processes and coordinating its steps with
Turkiye.
