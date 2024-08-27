Azerbaijan-Turkiye Strategic Partnership Ensures Peace And Stability In Region, Minister Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The position of Azerbaijan and Turkiye is one. Our relations of mutual support, strategic partnership, and alliance will continue. This policy of our countries will bring peace, tranquility, and stability to our region.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov voiced this opinion at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

Looking at the process of negotiations with Armenia, the head of the Foreign of Azerbaijan said that the main obstacle to the completion of the peace process is the territorial claims against Azerbaijan and Turkey in the constitution of Armenia.

The minister also looked at the worrying trend observed in the region recently: "Armenia is rapidly arming itself, and third countries are contributing to this process. This very wrong policy is an additional source of threat for our region."

Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that official Baku is carefully monitoring all processes and coordinating its steps with Turkiye.