Nigeria Bolsters Energy Influence With LNG Exports To Japan And China

Nigeria's National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is extending its influence in the global by increasing liquefied natural (LNG) exports to Japan and China.



This expansion is a strategic effort to position Nigeria as a key player in the global energy chain.



On June 27, 2024, NNPCL achieved its first delivery to Japan using the Grazyna Gesicka carrier with a 174,000 cubic meter capacity. It promptly expanded these efforts to China, employing the Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) model.



This model, where the seller manages logistics until delivery, highlights NNPCL's operational advancements. It represents a significant improvement over the conventional Free on Board (FOB) system.



Panos Gliatis, steering NNPC Shipping Ltd. since 2021, and Dapo Segun, Executive Chairman of the Downstream Division, have played pivotal roles in transitioning from FOB to the more efficient DES model.







This shift simplifies transactions and is intended to increase Nigeria 's market share in the LNG sector. Despite a production dip in 2023 due to feedstock shortages, Nigeria's annual LNG output capacity is notable at 22 million metric tons.



The global leaders in LNG exports, such as the U.S. and Qatar, significantly surpass this figure, yet Nigeria's strategic moves keep it competitive.

Nigeria's LNG Exports

For China, diversifying its energy sources is crucial, and Nigeria's LNG is a prime alternative. Japan benefits from reduced logistics complexities and shipping risks under the DES model.



These relationships underscore Nigeria's strategic approach to fulfilling Asia's escalating energy demands. NNPC's logistics arm is enhancing its fleet capabilities to support anticipated increases in LNG shipments to Asia.



By the end of the year, NNPCL plans to continue its push into these markets with more shipments scheduled under the DES model.



NNPCL's foray into Asian markets through LNG exports is a calculated move. It aims to strengthen its position in the global energy landscape.



By leveraging its LNG resources and adopting streamlined delivery models, Nigeria aims to enhance its economic ties with Asia. This approach also helps the country respond to the rising global demand for energy.



This initiative not only promotes Nigeria's role as an energy supplier but also supports broader energy security and economic strategies. These strategies benefit both suppliers and consumers in the global market.

