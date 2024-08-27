Vibra Energia Maintains Premier Credit Rating Amid Strategic Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Moody's Local recently reaffirmed Vibra Energia's top national credit rating at“AAA” with a stable outlook.



Analysts Rafael Sommer and Patrícia Maniero emphasized the strategic significance of acquiring the remaining stake in Comerc for R$3.52 billion. This move occurs during a crucial transition phase.



Vibra Energia, a leader in Brazil's energy , secured this commendation while engaging in a substantial transaction. The company anticipates finalizing this deal successfully.



Consequently, this is expected to place slight, short-term pressure on Vibra's credit metrics. However, it will not severely affect the company's overall credit status.



The rating agency noted that Vibra's robust liquidity position significantly mitigates risks associated with the new business integration.







Furthermore, a rebound in profit margins from Vibra 's primary fuel operations played a crucial role in upholding the stable credit outlook.



This strategic purchase reflects Vibra's commitment to navigating and expanding within the evolving energy landscape.



It also signals to investors and stakeholders the firm's solid financial health and strategic insight.



These moves are vital for energy companies aiming to excel in a market that demands innovation and sustainability.



Vibra's proactive strategy strengthens its market presence while ensuring financial stability, a key to long-term success in the competitive energy sector.

Background

Last Wednesday, Vibra announced its accelerated purchase of an additional 50% stake in Comerc, valued at R$ 3.52 billion ($640 million).



This significant move in Brazil's energy sector aims for completion by early next year, pending regulatory approval. Initially, Vibra acquired half of Comerc in 2021 for R$ 3.25 billion ($590.91 million).



The acquisition promises to yield R$1.4 billion ($254.55 million) in synergies over three years, driven by financial cost reductions and operational efficiencies.



Consequently, this strategic initiative cements Vibra's ambition to dominate as a multi-energy platform in Brazil, enhancing its competitive edge.



Furthermore, the deal not only expands Vibra's operational scale but also strengthens its financial position in the market.

