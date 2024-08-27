Perrin Conferences Announces 2024 Women In Insurance And Law Leadership Conference At New York City Bar Association

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Taking place on October 8th, this event will bring together and insurance professionals to discuss innovation and leadership in the industry.

WAYNE, PA, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perrin , the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, is thrilled to announce the second annual Women in Insurance and Law Leadership on October 8, 2024 at the New York City Bar Association.Conference Co-Chairs Anna M. Kohut, Esq. of Goldberg Segalla and Megan Slominski, Director of Commercial Lines at Crum & Forster, will lead a distinguished group of speakers and thought leaders who will offer invaluable insights and strategies to attendees.The conference program features a series of dynamic sessions designed to enhance the professional growth of women in the insurance and litigation sectors. Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences, stated,“We are thrilled to host this event, providing attendees with the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and network with industry peers.”Conference panel highlights include:.Improving the Strategic Partnerships to Resolve Claims.Rise to Lead: Branding and Networking Strategies.Bridging Perspectives: Understanding the Male Experience in Leadership.Navigating Daily Pressures, Deadlines and Never-ending Requests While Maintaining Good Mental Health.Wisdom from the Summit: Insights from Top Women Leaders.Diversity in Today's Legal ProfessionThe featured panelists include:.Leah Altman, Sr. Counsel – Product + Strategy, Safety & Insurance Litigation, Uber, Philadelphia, PA.Bethany L. Barrese, Esq., Saxe Doernberger & Vita, P.C., Trumbull, CT.Jennifer Crawford, General Counsel, Vantedge Medical, Chicago, IL.Thomas M. Crawford, Esq., Litchfield Cavo, Chicago, IL.Kristen Drake, President, PolicyFind, Indianapolis, IN.Amy Feldman, General Counsel and Chief Diversity Office, The Judge Group, Inc., Gladwyne, PA.Amanda Fludd, LCSW-R, Psychotherapist, Mind Movement Counseling, Lynbrook, NY.Katiuscia Gray, LCSW-R, Psychotherapist, Mind Movement Counseling, Lynbrook, NY.Katherine Hawke, Managing Director, Alan Gray LLC, Boston, MA.Anna M. Kohut, Esq., Goldberg Segalla, St. Louis, MO.Mandy Kolodkin, Esq., Segal McCambridge, Indianapolis, IN.Tina M. Maiolo, Esq., Carr Maloney, Washington, DC.Shari Lumb Milewski, Esq., Maron Marvel, Wilmington, DE.Jennifer Pack, VP Global Risk Management, Hyatt, Chicago, IL.Gabriel Slominski, Vice President, Claims, Crum & Forster, Chicago, IL.Megan Slominski, Director, Commercial Lines, Crum & Forster, Southfield, MIFor more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at ... or visit the Perrin Conferences website at .About Perrin Conferences:The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities, and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else.Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit .

