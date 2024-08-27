Risk Ready Ventures Launches Mobile App To Empower Users In Insurance Preparedness And Claims Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

On the 19th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Risk Ready Ventures is proud to announce the release of its groundbreaking mobile app, designed to help users Get, Be, and Stay ready for their next insurance claim. This innovative mobile app provides a comprehensive suite of tools aimed at simplifying the insurance process from preparation to recovery.

In collaboration with local non-profit Operation Spark, Risk Ready Ventures has integrated advanced features to ensure users have everything they need to protect their assets and navigate the insurance claims process effectively.

"By releasing on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, we're reminded of the importance of safeguarding the future."

Key Features:



Virtual Inspections : Users can conduct virtual inspections of their properties, ensuring up-to-date documentation and making it easier to provide accurate information in the event of a claim.

Image Inventory : The app allows users to create detailed image inventories

of all insured contents, streamlining the claims process by providing organized evidence of assets.

Claims Manager Portal : This portal guides users through the often-complex insurance claims process, from filing the initial claim to resolving disputes, ensuring that all necessary steps are completed.

Project Manager Portal : Users can find reputable contractors, track the progress of repairs or rebuilding efforts, and

stay in control during the restoration process.

Community Circles : In times of disaster, connecting with neighbors and local businesses is crucial. The Community Circles feature fosters communication and support, helping users rebuild together.

Evacuation Tracker : In development by Operation Spark, this new feature allows users to easily track all expenses associated with mandatory evacuations, simplifying the reimbursement process. Risk Analyzer : Also in development by Operation Spark, this feature evaluates users' insurance coverage limits and assets, providing a Risk Readiness Score. This score helps users identify areas where they can reduce personal risk and enhance their protection.

"We developed this app to give users peace of mind, knowing that they are prepared for the unexpected," said Jason Doyle, CEO of Risk Ready Ventures. "By releasing it on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, we're reminding the Gulf Coast of the importance of preparation and resilience, and offering them the tools to safeguard their future."

About Risk Ready:

Risk Ready Ventures is a leading developer of insurance preparedness and recovery solutions, dedicated to helping individuals and businesses protect their assets and navigate the complexities of the insurance claims process. The company's mission is to empower users with innovative digital tools that promote resilience and recovery in the face of natural disasters.

About Operation Spark:

Operation Spark is a New Orleans-based non-profit organization that provides coding education and workforce development opportunities. Through their partnership with Risk Ready Ventures, Operation Spark has contributed to the development of key app features, while equipping the next generation of tech professionals with valuable real-world experience.

Contact:

Jason Doyle, CEO

Operation Spark

Sterling Henry, Jr., Director of Business Development

SOURCE Risk Ready Ventures