UAE: Companies Urged Not To Look At Profits To Accelerate Climate Action

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Achieving a Net Zero environment, or cutting carbon emissions to a residual amount that can be absorbed by nature, can be done only if and the private sector would accelerate their transition to use of sources of - now, experts said.

Speaking at The Journey to Net Zero Forum organised by Khaleej Times on Tuesday, sustainability and environmental experts said private companies must not look at their margins but embed climate change solutions in their core business strategies.

“What we have to do is to accelerate the transition to clean and renewable energy,” said Sal Jafar, CEO at ESG Mena. Unfortunately, green projects are not prioritised because they are not seen as profitable in the short and medium term, he said.

Surging seas; acidification and warming of the oceans; torrential rains flooding cities and villages; and extreme heat causing wildfires - these are manifestations of climate change that can be mitigated if governments and private companies would accelerate their transition to renewable sources of energy, experts like Jaffar said.

Climate action demands urgency, said Jaffar, who suggested:“We must push various boards of directors to invest in sustainability and clean projects, which are not about generating immediate profits.”

Sal Jafar, CEO of ESG Mena

He added that the UAE is a pioneer in renewable energy,“with plenty of sunshine, human resources and political will” to transition to clean energy - but the private sector must catch up.

Boost public–private partnerships

Accelerating the journey to Net Zero requires enhancing PPPs or public–private partnerships, added Lucia Fuselli, founder and board director of Climate Strategies Consulting.

Speaking during the panel discussion on The Role of Green Finance in Accelerating Sustainable Development, Fuselli said boosting PPPs means“for example, increasing the flexibility and coordination of various stakeholders throughout the project lifetime, and start allocating climate risks and impacts”.

“There also needs to be more incentives aimed at green procurement and at spending choices towards green products so as to create and sustain a demand for products that still carry a green premium," she said.

"Also, I would think about procurement eligibility and qualification criteria, for example, or PPPs with companies that are going to manufacture green technologies in the region,” she added, underscoring the alignment of business and environmental objectives.

Fuselli also underscored investing“in the decarbonisation of hydrocarbons, starting from making the system efficient to then invest in research aimed at increasing the efficiency and scalability of circular carbon technologies".

The Journey to Net Zero Forum - attended by senior executives across various sectors, including energy, oil and gas, manufacturing, waste management, transport, tourism and green project finance - also discussed strategic investments and policies towards increasing renewable energy capacity and efficiency.

Hashem Stietiya, director for research and development at Beeah Group, said:“We cannot achieve Net Zero (regime) if we continue to do more of the same.” He said Beeah is a prime example of PPP that is working on producing energy from converted landfills.

Binu Parthan, deputy director for country engagement and partnerships (CEP) at the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena), said solar power prices have drastically come down in the last decade, attracting the private sector residential communities to transition to solar energy.

Faisal Ali Al Rashid, senior director for demand side management at Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said the emirate Dubai has set an ambitious target of retrofitting 30,000 buildings by 2030, as well as saving 1.4 Terawatt-hour (Twh) of electricity and 4.9 billion imperial gallons of water, which will effectively abate one million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The Journey to Net Zero, now in its third edition, is designed to help senior decision-makers develop a clear plan of action for Net Zero. Scientists agree that, globally, we must reduce emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and achieve Net Zero emissions by mid-century to create a more sustainable future. Countries and leading organisations around the world are taking bold action by accelerating their Net Zero commitments.



1989: Ratified the Vienna Convention for the protection of the Ozone layer & its Montreal protocol

1995: Joined the United Nations framework convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)

2005: Ratified the Kyoto Protocol to the UNFCCC

2009: Became permanent host country of the Irena

2015: Joined the Paris Agreement

2019: Organised the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting

2021: Organised the UAE Regional Climate Dialogue 2023: Hosted COP 28 or the 28th United Nations Climate Change conference



2050: UAE target to reach net zero emissions

Dh600 billion: Investment commitment in clean and renewable energy until 2050

$40 billion: UAE investments in clean energy in the last 15 years 50%: UAE's target to get electricity from renewables and nuclear by 2050

UAE climate action timelineUAE environmental targets

