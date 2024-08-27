UAE: Will Apple Launch Iphone 16 On Sept 9? How To Watch 'Glowtime' Event

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 8:56 PM

Apple will hold its fall event on September 9 in Cupertino, California, during which it is expected to launch its new series, the tech giant said on Monday.

By Tuesday, most Apple users in the UAE received an e-mail about the event titled 'Glowtime'.

Those in the country would be able to catch the 'special announcement' live at 9pm, local time. Log into apple or tune in the Apple TV app to watch the event.

Analysts see a strong upgrade cycle for the new iPhone series with AI features expected to be the key selling point for the new devices.

During its annual developer conference in June, Apple unveiled a long-awaited AI strategy, integrating its new "Apple Intelligence" technology across its suite of apps, including Siri, and bringing OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT to its devices.

The upcoming launches will be crucial for Apple as it looks to reverse a global slowdown in sales, particularly in China.

It will also show more clearly how Apple is integrating AI across its next generation devices.

