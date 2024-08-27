Stoltenberg To Convene NATO-Ukraine Council Meeting At Ukraine's Request

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will convene a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Wednesday, August 28, at Ukraine's request.

This was announced by NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah, Ukrinform reports, referring to The Guardian.

Dakhlallah noted that the meeting will take place on August 28 following massive Russian strikes on civilians and infrastructure across Ukraine.

The meeting will be held at the level of ambassadors of NATO member states.

EU calls for increased military support for Ukraine following massive Russian attack

“NATO allies have delivered substantial support to Ukraine's air defence and they are committed to further bolstering Ukraine's defences,” the Alliance spokesperson added.

According to her, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov is expected to brief allies via video-link on the battlefield situation and priority capability needs.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia launched at least 127 missiles and 109 Shahed combat drones on Ukraine on August 26.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, 15 regions were affected by the attack. Damage to energy facilities was reported.

Photo: gdpr-info