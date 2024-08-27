Dr. Anmol Ahluwalia Appointed As Area Director - Operations And General Manager At Taj Mahal, New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 27th August 2024: Taj Mahal, New Delhi is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Anmol Ahluwalia as Area Director – Operations and General Manager – Taj Mahal, New Delhi. A seasoned leader in luxury hospitality, Dr. Ahluwalia brings over two decades of invaluable experience to Taj Mahal, New Delhi, further enhancing the prestigious legacy of the Capital's landmark hospitality destination in its new, re-imagined avatar. In addition to this, Dr. Ahluwalia will be responsible for the operations of Ambassador, New Delhi - IHCL SeleQtions, The Connaught, New Delhi - IHCL SeleQtions, and Soulinaire.



Speaking on his appointment, Dr. Anmol Ahluwalia, Area Director - Operations and General Manager - Taj Mahal, New Delhi said,“I am honoured to take on the role as General Manager of the iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi - one of the most distinguished addresses of the national capital. I look forward to working with the talented team of highly committed professionals that strive to deliver world-class services, and building upon the hotel's rich legacy, while continuously innovating to exceed the evolving expectations of our esteemed guests with the warmth of Tajness.”



Dr. Ahluwalia joins the team from his recent position as Area Director - Operations in Goa, where he spearheaded a diverse portfolio of IHCL's Hotels under its various brands, including the legendary 5-star luxury resorts Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa and Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa.



An industry veteran, Dr. Ahluwalia is widely recognized for his exceptional capabilities in hotel operations and leadership. His impressive career achievements include leading pre-opening teams, implementing best practices across multiple properties, and earning numerous accolades, including the prestigious Trail Blazer of the Year award. Under his strategic leadership, each property delivers exceptional guest experiences while upholding IHCL's brand standards. His responsibilities encompass strategic operations management and ensuring the delivery of exemplary service across all facets of the hospitality experience.



It is Anmol's strong belief that it is our responsibility to provide differentiated experiences, spearhead sustainable initiatives, ensure synergies and be renowned as a Hotel beyond its highlyacclaimed accommodations, services and culinary repertoire.



Taj Mahal, New Delhi looks forward to a new era of excellence under his stewardship.

