Zee 24 TAAS' Shikshan Parishad 2024 Telecast Scheduled For 31St August At 3.30Pm

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee 24 TAAS is elated to announce the telecast of the much-anticipated Shikshan Parishad 2024 on 31st August 2024, Saturday at 3.30 PM. The telecast of Shikshan Parishad 2024 is set to inspire a wide audience with cutting-edge strategies and pioneering solutions that promise to reshape the future of education in Maharashtra.



The Shikshan Parishad 2024, emphasizing on 'Advancing Education: Strategies and Solutions,' brought together a diverse assembly of educators, policymakers, leaders, and students to explore and shape the future of education in Maharashtra and beyond. This landmark event featured a series of insightful discussions aimed at revolutionizing the education sector within the state. The upcoming telecast will showcase transformative dialogues and innovative strategies designed to address current educational challenges and chart a progressive course for the future.



Viewers can look forward to thought-provoking exchanges with leading experts and visionaries who are set to drive significant advancements in education. Key highlights of the conclave also comprised of engaging panels with prominent Chief Guests such as Deepak Kesarkar, Cabinet Minister - School Education & Marathi Language- Govt. of Maharashtra; Chandrakant Patil, Higher and Technical Education Minister, Government of Maharashtra; and Harshvardhan Shahajirao Patil, Chancellor of Pimpri Chinchwad University, Pune. These discussions fostered a collaborative atmosphere, integrating diverse perspectives to form a cohesive vision for the future of education. Deepak Kesarkar, Cabinet Minister - School Education & Marathi Language- Govt. of Maharashtra emphasized,“Our mission is to develop an education system that is both innovative and inclusive, while remaining deeply connected to our cultural roots. By tackling existing challenges with forward-thinking solutions, we aim to empower every student and drive meaningful progress across Maharashtra.” Chandrakant Patil, Higher and Technical Education Minister, Government of Maharashtra, further highlighted,“We have laid out a clear strategy to address the challenges in our education system. Our commitment is to transform education in Maharashtra, making it inclusive and ready for the future.”



Kamlesh Sutar, Officiating Editor of Zee 24 TAAS, emphasized the relevance of the upcoming telecast:“Shikshan Parishad 2024 represents a pivotal moment in educational dialogue and reform. By bringing together influential voices and innovative ideas, this event has created a powerful platform for change. We are excited to showcase these transformative discussions to our audience, offering a glimpse into the future of education that is both inspiring and impactful.”



Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited, added,“Hosting Shikshan Parishad 2024 has been a tremendous honor for us. This event has spotlighted visionary ideas and strategic solutions that are set to transform the educational landscape of Maharashtra. We are eager to share these impactful dialogues with our viewers, who will be inspired by the progressive perspectives presented.”



The success of Shikshan Parishad 2024 on-ground conclave was enhanced by the support of esteemed Associate Partners, including Vayudoot Aviation, Dr. D Y Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Yashwant Institute, Venus World Schools, FOCUS Education, and Special Partner Smolensk State Medical University, Russia.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 18 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

