Turkish Official Commends Kuwait's Finance Of Antalya Fire, Disaster Control Center

ANKARA, Aug 27 (KUNA) --

Governor of Antalya, Turkiye, Hulusi Sahin, on Tuesday, praised the contribution of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) and the Kuwait Finance House (KFH) in establishing a fire and disaster control center project in his governorate.





In a speech during the foundation stone laying ceremony, Governor Sahin thanked Kuwait, its representatives and KFH for donating USD five million for the project.





He said that this project is very vital as it serves the Turkish people and the Mediterranean region, which is expected to be completed within two years.





For his part, Director General of the Turkish the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) Sadi Ergin said that this project includes modern units for disaster management and search as well as rescue training, which serves the state and the region.





He also hailed the fruitful cooperation between Kuwait and Turkiye and Kuwait's vital role, especially following the devastating earthquake in 2023.





He pointed out that the grant allocated for the project under the agreement signed between the Turkish Ministry of Interior and its affiliated agency AFAD as well as KRCS will enhance cooperation between the two countries.





Ergin stressed the importance of the Kuwaiti contribution to the completion of this project, expressing his thanks to KRCS and KFH, which provided a grant of USD five million.





In turn, the head of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society mission, Khaled Al-Mutairi, said that Kuwait's participation represented by KRCS and funded by KFH, is a continuation of Kuwait's support for Turkiye in confronting disasters, especially after the devastating earthquake that occurred last year and caused loss of life and property.





Al-Mutairi explained that the project will be under the supervision and follow-up of KRCS, as it is one of the vital projects that serves Mediterranean region. (end)





