NCCAL Organizes Exhibition Celebrating 125 Years Of Kuwaiti-British Trade Relations

KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait National Council for Culture Arts and Literature (NCCAL) organized an exhibition, for Kuwaiti researcher Essa Dashti, commemorating 125 years of Kuwaiti-British trade relations with a plethora of archived documents, photos, and magazines.





Attending the weeklong at the national library, UK ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis spoke to KUNA and Kuwait TV saying that it narrates decades of sturdy relations between Kuwait and the United Kingdom.





The two nations worked closely on a variety of fronts including defense, education, culture, stated the Ambassador adding that trade and investment relations hold a special importance, and the exhibition's featured items reflect the depth of these long-lasting relations.





As for exhibition sponsor, Sheikha Halah Al-Sabah, she commented saying that trade relations help bring people together as it paves the way for the exchange of culture and traditions.





The exhibition, offering a wide selection of photos of exchanged visits between leaders, is an opportunity for the younger generations to get to know the rich shared history between two, she stated.





National Library Chief Seham Al-Azmi told KUNA that this is the eighth exhibition of its kind, as previous ones covered diplomatic, political, historical and cultural relations.





Researcher Essa Dashti said that there are some 250 document on display featuring letters between British commercial consulate and Kuwaiti traders back in 1961, as well as an array of photos and books he collected from various sources. (end)





