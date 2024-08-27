G2 Risk Solutions Unveils Revolutionary, Single-Platform Solution For Seamlessly Integrating Merchant Risk Management -...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- G2 Risk Solutions (G2RS) , the global leader in risk and compliance business intelligence, today celebrates the release of the API version of its cornerstone product, advancing its vision to simplify and optimize merchant risk management for acquiring banks and payments facilitators. Global Onboarding , an AI-powered merchant onboarding solution, helps users safely onboard new merchants quickly with highly accurate predictive risk assessments.

One solution to manage it all

Global Onboarding is the final building block in a unified solution that integrates onboarding seamlessly with G2RS monitoring products, Persistent Merchant Monitoring and Transaction Laundering Detection . For the first time, risk managers have the ability within a single platform to underwrite merchants, approve them intelligently at scale, and then usher the flow of approved merchants in and out of activities that continuously monitor for a wide variety of illegal and/or violative conduct.

“We're thrilled to be the first to deliver an integrated solution based on our Merchant Map® and enhanced AI,” said Brian Longe , G2RS chief executive officer.“Our customers need to operate quickly and accurately to capture new merchant opportunities while also minimizing merchant portfolio risk. Speed is money, and our solution finally lets them scale up in a safe, smart way.”

Innovation to match evolution

As the e-commerce landscape expands with new online merchants and digital payment options, competition has increased. At the same time, regulations have gotten increasingly complex and punitive, and bad actors have become more sophisticated. Companies need innovation and agility to stay ahead in this ecosystem. Effective merchant onboarding is a critical step in the efficient setup of merchant clients for secure digital payment acceptance while avoiding exposure to fraud, card service rule infractions, and regulatory fines.

"The expanding e-commerce landscape presents exciting opportunities and significant challenges for the payments industry," said Rochelle Blease , G2RS president of merchant risk solutions. "Global Onboarding empowers financial institutions and other payments providers to navigate this dynamic environment confidently, acting swiftly on new business opportunities while minimizing exposure to illegal activity and non-compliance."

Combining the industry's best resources

Global Onboarding incorporates advanced proprietary technology to enable rapid, confident merchant onboarding. The solution includes robust G2RS risk mitigation and business enablement capabilities that are unique within the payments industry, including:



Merchant Map®, a proprietary, industry-exclusive merchant behavior database built over 20+ years with billions of data points, all validated by G2RS expert analysts.

Compass Score®, a comprehensive, AI-driven score that predicts the risk of problematic merchant activity during the next 12 months. The scoring models synthesize data from the Merchant Map and additional data sources, including watchlists and sanctions registries, consumer ratings and adverse media, and risk-based insights for content compliance and operational risk. Merchant lifecycle risk management, a comprehensive approach covering risk from underwriting and onboarding to ongoing monitoring and transaction laundering detection, with re-underwriting as needed for audits or investigations.

"Our global customers need tools that keep pace with the increasing complexity and growth of the industry,” said Gavin Andrews , G2RS director of product management.“The AI-powered insights, comprehensive risk evaluations, and automation-ready workflows in Global Onboarding address the critical needs for efficiency, accuracy, and smarter decision-making when onboarding merchants. This is fintech that helps payments providers more confidently scale their operations.”

To learn more, visit g2risksolutions .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink