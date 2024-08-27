THE WELL UNVEILS BRAND CAMPAIGN 'CENTER YOUR WELLNESS' AHEAD OF FIVE YEAR ANNIVERSARY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally-acclaimed integrated wellness brand,

THE WELL , unveils its 'Center Your Wellness' campaign on the heels of announcing plans for global expansion and ahead of their official five year anniversary in September.

This new campaign from THE WELL takes a human-centered approach to its visual storytelling, focusing on vibrant, real-life experiences, rather than featuring their beautifully designed spaces around the world or focusing on showcasing the breadth of their extensive menu of east-meets-west wellness services. Building upon the brand's founding mission of helping you make wellness part of your every day, the campaign's key takeaway is this: No matter how busy life gets, you can put wellness at the center - and it's easier than you think!

According to THE WELL CoFounder and Chief Creative Officer Kane Sarhan, "The campaign is designed around five real-life moments - ranging from a mundane work day, to a monumental milestone like your wedding. Each 'scene' in the campaign pairs the real-life moment with an opportunity to center wellness in that moment. The idea is simple: When we prioritize our health and center our wellness, even the smallest acts of self-care can become tools to meaningfully enhance and improve our lives."



Prior to founding THE WELL,

Sarhan was Head of Brand for SH Hotels & Resorts, Starwood Capital Group's hotel brand management company where he oversaw the creation of the firm's original luxury lifestyle hotel and residence brands, 1 Hotels & Homes and Baccarat Hotels & Residences. While maintaining the design centric and elevated visual standards Sarhan is known for, the campaign - which includes striking diptychs, bite-size social-first videos, digital ad placements and out-of-home elements throughout key markets from NYC to Miami - takes a playful approach to its message.

"This campaign is meant to celebrate our community and the real-life stories they've shared with us, while inspiring prospective members to consider what it looks like when wellness is put at the center of their lives," says Megan

Mulholland, VP Brand & Marketing for THE WELL and a long-time creative collaborator to Sarhan, having also worked under him on the brand team at SH Hotels & Resorts. "It's meant to remind us all that incorporating wellness into daily life doesn't always have to be overly complicated or feel like work - it's often fun and joy-filled, and can be as simple as a date night over IV drips or a cold plunge between business meetings."

The campaign was created in partnership with Stay Studio, and captured by Brooklyn-based photographer Daniel Seung Lee who has previously worked with leading industry brands, including Nike, Estée Lauder and Peter Thomas Roth.

THE FIRST - DEFINING THE CATEGORY

THE WELL was founded as New York's first one-stop-shop for wellness, helping health conscious urbanites make wellness part of their every day. Over the brand's five-year history, THE WELL has helped its members feel their best, integrating modern medicine and ancient healing practices with a focus on whole-person care. THE WELL continues to be an industry trailblazer, introducing new technologies and innovations to its menu of services and expanding into new markets and classes of real estate, including destination locations, branded residences and Class A office spaces, to continue helping people put wellness at the center of their lives.

A pioneer in the wellness industry - five years ago, THE WELL launched an entirely new category with their first-of-its-kind holistic, integrated wellness center in New York City in 2019. THE WELL brought multiple healing modalities under one roof in an urban setting and introduced the first ever social wellness space designed to help people more easily integrate wellness into their daily lives. Founded by Rebecca Parekh (CoFounder and CEO), Sarrah Hallock (CoFounder and COO) and Kane Sarhan (CoFounder and CCO), THE WELL currently has four locations globally. These include the original flagship in New York City and three additional locations in partnership with Auberge Resorts Collection: THE WELL at Mayflower Inn (Washington, Connecticut), THE WELL at Hacienda AltaGracia (Pérez Zeledón, Costa Rica) and THE WELL at Chileno Bay (Los Cabos, Mexico). In partnership with Terra development group, THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands, in South Florida features an eight-story luxury condominium building with 66 bespoke residences for sale, more than 22,000 square feet of amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center, and a signature restaurant that will offer sustainable, organic and clean eating options. The revolutionary project is the nation's first THE WELL-branded office and condo project and is designed to support the ultimate holistic, 360-degree wellness lifestyle.

Earlier this year THE WELL unveiled plans to expand its global footprint in Europe and the US, with the first European location confirmed to be Geneva in 2026. THE WELL Geneva will be the first club of its kind for the Swiss city and located within a newly renovated hotel overlooking Lake Geneva. With a strong emphasis on physical recovery programs given its proximity to the Alps, the 30,000 sq ft space will include an indoor swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness facility and a private outdoor garden terrace. The club will seamlessly integrate wellness into each guest's routine with social spaces, coworking areas, a plethora of outdoor terraces and cafe service provided throughout.

THE WELL offerings vary by location but, at its core, it includes a range of services, classes and experiences across healing modalities, such as bodywork and massage, facials, health coaching, mindful movement and fitness classes, vibrational energy healing, Chinese medicine and acupuncture, recovery services (e.g. cold plunge and infrared sauna), IV vitamin therapy and monthly event programming. A constantly evolving Visiting Masters Program also brings world-renowned healers, doctors, specialists and practitioners to each location to share their knowledge and healing wisdom with guests and members.

Underpinning all of the guest programming and experiences is an expert advisory team with specialists dedicated to each area of expertise including Chief Medical Officer Frank Lipman, MD, Advisor of Sports Medicine Keith Pyne, DC and Advisor of Chinese Medicine Aimee Raupp, MS, LAc.

THE WELL continues to be a market leader in an increasingly competitive industry, creating community-driven destinations for physical, mental and spiritual wellness around the world.





About THE WELL

THE WELL is your one-stop shop for wellness. We integrate modern medicine and ancient healing, focusing on whole-person care. Our services, classes and experiences address the physical, mental and spiritual aspects of well-being - tailored to you - in beautifully designed spaces around the world. Our one goal: to help you feel your best.



