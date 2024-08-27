Underdog Fantasy Announces Veteran NFL Reporter James Palmer Will Lead Football Coverage And Serve As Underdog's First Sports Reporter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Latest Edition to the Growing Underdog Network, which includes the Fifth-Largest Daily Sports Show in the U.S. Across all Platforms

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Underdog Fantasy, one the fastest-growing sports gaming and media companies in the

U.S., today announced veteran reporter James Palmer will lead the company's coverage starting this year, serve as Underdog's first sports reporter, and host the "89" podcast with Steve Smith Sr. Palmer brings over a decade of NFL reporting experience to Underdog and six years covering college football. His deep understanding and expertise in delivering reliable reporting and analysis make him another significant addition to Underdog's growing media team.

As Underdog's senior sports reporter, Palmer will break news and provide coverage across football programs on the Underdog Media Network, which now, in addition to 89,

includes Clean Pocket hosted by veteran QB Colt McCoy and Coach Jay Gruden, and Heed the Call hosted by former Around the NFL hosts Dan Hanzus and Marc Sessler. Earlier this summer, Underdog announced a partnership with eight-time Super Bowl Champion coach Bill Belichick, who will be creating and hosting a new football show sponsored by Underdog this year, called Coach.

Palmer's reporting and contributions mark another significant step in the company's efforts to elevate its sports content and engage fans with unparalleled insight.

"Underdog is building one of the leaders in sports media, and focuses on a thoughtful and fan-centric approach," said James Palmer. "I look forward to bringing fans the latest news through in-depth storytelling, reporting, and analysis across Underdog programming."



Palmer is widely recognized for his work with NFL Media, where he created, produced, and hosted The NFL Report, a multiplatform show offering in-depth reporting, opinions, and interviews with the league's biggest stars. As the NFL Network's lead field reporter, he covered some of the biggest stories throughout the regular season and playoffs for the past eight years, bringing fans exclusive coverage from the field, including at Super Bowls, where he provided both pre- and post-game reporting from the sidelines.

In only a few years, Underdog Fantasy has built one of the most impactful and fastest-growing sports media networks in the industry. Gil's Arena, hosted and produced by Underdog, is currently the fifth-largest daily sports show, counting viewers across all platforms, including linear TV, in the U.S. The Underdog media network also includes wildly popular enterprises Sheed and Tyler, hosted by former NBA star Rasheed Wallace; Section 10 with Jared Carrabis and more.

The Underdog network recently surpassed one million total YouTube subscribers and is on pace for 750 million YouTube views in 2024.

Palmer will work closely with Underdog's VP of Content, Tim Livingston, who has overseen the rapid development of Underdog's media network. Livingston is the co-creator and executive producer of Gil's Arena, producer of multiple Netflix: Untold documentaries, and produced/hosted the Whistleblower podcast on the Tim Donaghy scandal, which is being adapted into a miniseries by FX.

"To have someone of James Palmer's caliber join the Underdog team and help develop our news reporting capabilities is another validation of what we are building here," said Tim Livingston. "He has covered football's biggest moments in recent years, has an engaging and insightful reporting style, and maintains the ability to connect with fans, which is at the heart of everything we do."

About Underdog Fantasy

Underdog Fantasy, one of the fastest-growing sports gaming and media companies in the country, was founded in 2020 to build games and content to make sports more fun for fans in America. Underdog's core belief: there's so much more to be built for sports fans in America. Underdog's products give sports lovers the best way to safely and responsibly enjoy fun, approachable sports games. The company offers fantasy sports games; licensed sports betting; and a diverse sports media network featuring former professional athletes, coaches, analysts, and the fastest breaking news. Underdog is built for and by sports fans to make sports more fun. For more information, visit underdogfantasy.

SOURCE Underdog Fantasy