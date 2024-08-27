The New Kelair Products Announces Focus On Innovation, Efficiency And Quality In Industrial Dampers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kelair introduces new identity and solutions, backed by their historic commitment to precision, quality and customer service, to save customers time and money.

- Jim Piper, PresidentBELLWOOD, IL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Under the recently debuted Kelair Dampers brand name, Matot has transitioned its focus to the custom design and fabrication of dampers and assemblies. Since 1888, Matot has functioned as a family-owned manufacturing business and acquired Kelair Industrial Dampers, a second-generation business in its own right, in 2016. This spring, it sold its dumbwaiter and commercial lift business to Savaria Corporation of Ontario, along with the Matot brand name, allowing for this shift in focus and the resulting new operating company of Kelair Products LLC.“As our company embarks on this new chapter, our commitment to excellence in the industrial damper market has never been stronger. With the recent sale of the Matot dumbwaiter division, we are now fully focused on advancing our position as the world leader in industrial damper innovation. Our dedicated team will continue to push the boundaries of quality, performance and reliability, ensuring that our products meet the evolving needs of our customers. We are excited about the future and remain steadfast in our mission to deliver the best industrial dampers in the world,” said Jim Piper, President.Kelair's new focus on industrial dampers, combined with their end-to-end ownership of the engineering and production process, yields a portfolio of innovative and unique offerings, including:.New Online Budgetary Quote Tool for real-time specs and costs available any time and any day..Custom production timelines that are twice as fast as the industry standard, at just 4-6 weeks without compromising quality..A single source for metal fabrication needs, including ancillary components (duct work, transition spool pieces, reducers, expansion joints, valves)..Site assessments for new systems, and for modernization, repairs, and replacement parts for existing systems, regardless of the original supplier..100% in-house manufacturing and customer service, with no outsourcing..A single point of contact to seamlessly guide projects from inception to completion.The company's newly launched Online Budgetary Quote Tool is the latest example of the innovative time saving solutions Kelair provides to companies. The tool helps customers avoid the pitfalls of inaccurate cost estimates, vague timelines, and out-of-spec parts that can lead to delayed commissioning, missed deadlines, and increased costs. Companies enter their requirements, and the tool provides a three-dimensional model that can be rotated and altered, allowing for instantaneous cost comparisons. The output is a general drawing received by email, including all specs and budgetary costs, and the tool allows potential customers to return and make changes, re-order, or to create a second design based on the first.Additionally, Kelair's new focus on industrial dampers has enabled them to leverage their in-house employee welders and engineers to provide customers with new solutions to modernize or improve their existing damper components. The company's metal fabrication services now cover all ancillary components necessary to connect and support air flow control systems, including:.Duct work.Transition spool pieces.Reducers.Expansion joints.ValvesFrom their cutting-edge technology for upfront planning and quotes, through the lifetime of the damper, Kelair provides speed, precision, and lasting quality for industrial damper needs to maximize facility efficiency and minimize downtime. Trusted for its high standards, quality service, and reliability, Kelair remains committed to their 135-year legacy of providing innovative solutions that respond to evolving industry needs, while saving clients time and money.About Kelair DampersFor more than a century, companies have trusted their capital investment dollars to Kelair's products and services due to our legacy of manufacturing excellence. Kelair provides high-quality, custom-designed industrial dampers and metal fabrication solutions with end-to-end ownership of the on-site engineering and production process. Our commitment to innovation and long-lasting quality has made us a trusted partner in the industry, delivering products and services that set industry standards. Kelair is proudly a women-owned business.For more information, visit Kelair's website or contact Jim Piper at Kelair Products, LLC.

