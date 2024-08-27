Tethys Robotics Launches Robot For Automated Underwater Inspections Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Tethys Robotics launches robot for automated underwater inspections

Tethys Robotics , a Swiss startup in underwater robotics, has launched its latest product: Tethys ONE, an ROV/AUV hybrid designed for automated precision underwater inspections, even in the harshest conditions.

Tethys ONE stands out in the global as a dual-functionality robot, capable of operating both via drone pilot control (ROV) and in full autonomous mode (AUV).

Weighing just 35kg (77lbs) in air, this compact yet powerful device is optimized for rapid deployment and exceptional performance in confined underwater spaces at depths of up to 300 meters (984 feet).

Its state-of-the-art propulsion system and advanced georeferenced localization technology enable omnidirectional movement and stable operations in turbid waters, withstanding currents of up to 2 m/s (3.5 knots).

Built with modularity at its core, Tethys ONE allows seamless integration of a wide array of payloads, including acoustic sensors, high-definition cameras, metal detectors, UT and XRF sensors, and manipulators.

This flexibility, combined with a groundbreaking approach to multi-sensor data fusion, ensures unparalleled quality, consistency, and efficiency in underwater data collection. Enabling live reporting during underwater missions, it reduces operational time and costs while eliminating diver risks.

Industry impact

The introduction of Tethys ONE is poised to automate and facilitate underwater inspections and search missions across multiple industries, including hydropower energy, offshore wind, oil and gas, as well as search and rescue and unexploded ordnance (UXO) sectors.

By delivering superior performance and safety in challenging underwater environments, Tethys ONE is set to become an essential tool for companies looking to optimize their underwater operations.

On the market now

Tethys Robotics is now accepting global orders for the Tethys ONE system. Stakeholders and industry leaders are invited to explore partnership opportunities and discover how Tethys ONE can elevate their underwater inspection capabilities.