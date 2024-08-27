(MENAFN- PR Newswire) All-time great helps kickoff the

Aflac Kickoff Game festivities

by creating bright smiles for special kids

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame defensive back Champ Bailey (2019) today stopped by the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. The former University of Georgia star helped kickoff for a cause before the upcoming Aflac Kickoff Game at noon this Saturday at Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta where the Bulldogs will face the Tigers from Clemson.

Bailey said, "I honestly don't know who got more out of this experience, the kids and families or me."

Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, with Aflac U.S. President Virgil Miller (right) and Dr. Jason Payne (left) of the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta deliver a My Special Aflac Duck to Brayden, a 5-year-old boy from Atlanta. Bailey, a former Georgia Bulldog star, visited the center today ahead of the Aflac Kickoff Game between Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers on Saturday in Atlanta on ABC.

Bailey visited children and families at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, signing autographs, posing for pictures and helping distribute some very special items to children who are facing cancer and blood disorders such as sickle cell disease. Born and raised in Folkston, Georgia, Bailey is an ambassador for youth development through his Champ Bailey Family Foundation , supporting health, wellness and educational programs for the advancement of young people and families, with a vision to mentor young men and women into positive leaders.

"My family, including my brother and my dad, has been touched by cancer, and I've known several people who have dealt with terrible blood disorders like sickle cell, so when I met with these kids at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center today, I was moved by their courage," Bailey said. "I honestly don't know who got more out of this experience, the kids and families or me. I am just pleased if we made their day a little brighter."

Bailey was joined by Aflac U.S. President Virgil R. Miller and Pediatric Hematologist, Director for the Sickle Cell Program at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Hughes Spalding, Dr. Jason Payne, where they delivered My Special Aflac Duck®, an award-winning robotic companion designed to help children cope with cancer and blood disorders, to several patients. To date, Aflac has given more than 31,000 My Special Aflac Ducks to children with cancer or sickle cell in the United States, Japan and Northern Ireland. The results of a clinical trial conducted at eight hospitals across the country was released in April 2024 and shows that My Special Aflac Duck is helping both patients and their parents cope with anxiety and stress associated with treatments.

"Champ is as his name says, a real champ. His commitment to the community is hall of fame caliber and we got a chance to see that today as he visited with the children and families, as part of the build up to the Aflac Kickoff Game on Saturday afternoon," Miller said. "We are so pleased to be working with Champ and to help advance this incredibly important cause, providing a special moment for families dealing with childhood cancer and blood disorders."

"Treatments for cancer or sickle cell can be stressful for kids and their parents, so having someone with Hall of Fame credentials like Champ Bailey come to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center to spend time with our patients is always an uplifting day," said Dr. Douglas K. Graham, chief of the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. "Special thanks to Aflac and for Champ, a true champ, for making this day happen."

Bailey still holds two major NFL records with 203 career pass deflections and being selected to 12 Pro Bowls as a cornerback. He was tabbed for the NFL All-Decade Team of the 2000s and chosen to the Broncos 50th Anniversary Team. Champ was rewarded for his excellence by being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019. He will be attending the Aflac Kickoff Game as a guest of Aflac.

