Women On The Rise: Otis Colleagues Recognized By Paradigm For Parity®

(MENAFN- 3BL) FARMINGTON, Conn., August 27, 2024 /3BL/ - Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service, is proud to announce that Florence Caperaa, Director Talent, Engagement and Inclusion, and Joanne Tetsill, VP, Embedded Software & Systems, have been named 2024 Women on the Rise award recipients by Paradigm for Parity .

This annual award – released in honor of Women's Equality Day – celebrates women who inspire and support others, promote gender parity and make a lasting positive impact for women. This year's Women on the Rise class were all nominated by their sponsors, mentors or colleagues for their influential achievements.

“This award is a wonderful honor. I will use it to continue to support, encourage and recognize the great work our female engineers do every day, to ensure they are recognized and have a seat at the table,” said Joanne Tetsill.

“Teamwork and supporting others are at the heart of everything I do, and I would like to share this recognition with everyone who helps me feel inspired and stronger,” said Florence Caperaa.

"These honorees have gone above and beyond to catalyze change and continue moving our mission forward,” said Nadine Bullock-Pottinga, Paradigm for Parity CEO.“We look forward to seeing the contributions that these powerful women make in their workplaces and beyond.”

In 2020, Otis became the first in the vertical transportation industry to join the Paradigm for Parity coalition, pledging our commitment to achieve gender parity in our executive ranks by 2030. Otis ended 2023 with a 38.3% female executive representation, a 2.3 percentage point increase from 2021, and continues to prioritize matching the best talent to open roles. Find out more in our ESG report .

About Otis

