Acumatica's Customer-Driven Product Innovation Recognized In Top ERP Market Rankings And Reports

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Several top publications, review sites and analyst firms have recently published reports reinforcing Acumatica's

leadership in the ERP and validating the company's relentless pursuit to address the most pressing challenges facing small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). In recent surveys and reports from G2, Nucleus Research, IDC MarketScape, Gartner, TrustRadius, Globee and CRN, Acumatica scored high in areas that mean the most to emerging businesses looking to grow their operations and drive operational excellence with modern technologies.

"These reviews, industry reports and award recognitions validate our customer-focused product innovation approach and offer further evidence that Acumatica consistently meets and exceeds our customers' needs and expectations," said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. "Our sustained, strong performance across these reports, surveys and assessments reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions and inspires us to enhance our capabilities and add value for our customers continually."

G2 Summer 2024 Reports

Acumatica achieved No. 1 rankings in 20 separate categories in the G2 Summer 2024 Reports . Notable rankings include top positions in the ERP Systems Momentum Grid, Accounting Grid and Mid-Market Relationship Index. Acumatica also excelled in specific industry segments, securing leading positions in the Construction Relationship Index, Discrete ERP, Distribution ERP, Project-Based ERP and Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) categories.

The G2 reports are based on feedback and reviews provided by real Acumatica users, underscoring the company's dependable performance and enduring customer relationships in the mid-market ERP space.

Nucleus Research: SMB ERP Technology Value Matrix & Acumatica in the Midmarket

Nucleus Research highlighted Acumatica as a leader in the ERP market in its 2024 SMB ERP Technology Value Matrix Report . The report emphasizes the functionality gap between legacy systems and modern ERP solutions, underscoring the need for SMBs to adopt advanced technologies like Acumatica to remain competitive. The report also ranks Acumatica highest in the market regarding usability – a key priority in the company's product development efforts.

In addition, Nucleus Research published the Acumatica in the Midmarket Report , analyzing how Acumatica has impacted customers. Through interviews with midmarket businesses across industries, Nucleus Research acknowledged the key benefits of implementing Acumatica Cloud ERP, including improved operational efficiency, enhanced financial management and optimized resource allocation.

2024 IDC MarketScape

Acumatica was recognized as a Leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Medium-Sized Business ERP Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50655223, May 2024) and the IDC MarektScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Small Business ERP Applications Vendor Assessment (doc #US50655023e, March 2024) . The reports evaluate ERP solutions and the latest trends, such as cloud adoption and industry-specific features.

According to the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Medium-Sized Business ERP Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment, "Acumatica offers hosting flexibility that many rapidly growing medium-sized businesses need as they evolve and grow. It offers cloud ERP with on-premises capabilities so customers can host on their own private cloud, or clients can use AWS to host or use a hybrid of the two."

Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Voice of the Customer Report

Acumatica is commended as a Strong Performer in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer

for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises Report. As of May 2024, Acumatica has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5, based on 24 reviews with willingness to recommend at 96%.

Gartner defines cloud ERP for product-centric enterprises as a market for application technology that supports the automation of operational and financial activities for the manufacturing, distribution, delivery and servicing of goods. Cloud ERP for product-centric enterprises is delivered under a SaaS license model with frequent updates, where application support and infrastructure are the responsibility of the vendor.



Award Wins: TrustRadius, Globee and CRN

The Cloud ERP provider received the Trust Radius TechCares Award

for the third consecutive year, demonstrating the company's ongoing dedication to sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, as well as community support.

Fortifying its customer-first ethos, Acumatica received a gold award for Achievement in Customer-Centric Solutions

at the 9th Annual 2024 Globee®

Awards for American Business. The company's innovation and customer-focused approach also earned it a spot on the CRN MES Midmarket 100 , which highlights vendors offering tailored solutions for midsize businesses.

"With Acumatica, customers can confidently rely on a cloud ERP platform that's adaptable, scalable, user-friendly and tailored to their unique and evolving needs. We take seriously our responsibility to set and maintain a high standard of excellence in developing business software that places customers at the center of innovation and progress," said Case. "We look forward to continuing to innovate and push the boundaries of what's possible, enabling our customers to grow and succeed on their terms."

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution that was born in the cloud and built for more connected, collaborative ways of working. Designed explicitly to enable small and mid-market companies to thrive in today's digital economy, Acumatica's flexible solution, customer-friendly business practices and industry-specific functionality help growing businesses adapt to fast-moving markets and take control of their future.

LinkedIn .

