Steady Climb For Horaa Esports & DRS Gaming At Week 1 Of 2024 PUBG MOBILE Super League CSA Fall

MVP players from Horaa Esports and DRS Gaming showed resilience and skill in Week 1 of the 2024 PMSL CSA Fall, contributing to their team's performances and aiming to climb higher in the coming weeks

Overall Leaderboard from Week 1 of the 2024 PMSL CSA Fall

Overall Leaderboard (continued) from Week 1 of the 2024 PMSL CSA Fall

NEPAL, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Week 1 of the 2024 MOBILE Super League (PMSL) CSA Fall event concludes, Nepal's DRS Gaming and Horaa Esports have faced stiff competition to get on the leaderboard.Horaa Esports currently sits in 5th place overall with 171 points. The team demonstrated their skill and strategy by securing three first-place wins in the 16th, 23rd, and 25th matches. With 51 placement points and an impressive 120 eliminations and accumulating 16 bonus points from Week 1, Horaa Esports has consistently performed well, often placing in the top 10. Building on this performance, the team aims to refine their strategies and climb higher in the rankings in the upcoming weeks. Players Sky and Mr. Boro earned MVP titles, highlighting their individual excellence and significant contributions to the team's success.DRS Gaming has yet to perform to their full potential, concluding Week 1 in 11th place with 137 points. Despite securing two first-place finishes in the 2nd and 27th matches, they struggled with consistency throughout the week. With 54 placement points and 83 eliminations and 10 bonus points, DRS Gaming has shown resilience and flashes of potential. Fans are hopeful for a stronger showing in the coming weeks as the team refines its approach and aims for better results. Player Sleepyy earned 2 MVP titles, showcasing his standout performances and leadership during crucial moments.Each week, teams are awarded Bonus Points based on their placements, which will be crucial in the Grand Finals as teams start with 50% of their accumulated Bonus Points from the league stage. CIS region team De Muerte currently holds 1st place with 184 points, three first-place finishes, 74 placement points, 110 eliminations and 20 bonus points. While De Muerte has demonstrated consistent top-tier performance, both Horaa Esports and DRS Gaming are looking to refine their strategies and address inconsistencies to improve their standings.As Week 2 and the rest of the league stage unfolds, DRS Gaming and Horaa Esports have the opportunity to enhance their performances. Fans eagerly anticipate stronger results as these Nepalese teams strive to secure a spot in the finals. The top 16 teams based on the overall rankings at the end of the league stage will advance to the grand finals. Continued support from fans and the community will be crucial as they aim for success in the upcoming matches! Watch the matches live on the PUBG MOBILE South Asia Esports channels, @PUBGMESPORTSSOUTHASIA on Facebook and @PUBGMOBILEEsportsSouthAsia on YouTube to follow all the action!The 2024 PUBG MOBILE Super League CSA Fall event is taking place in Kathmandu, Nepal with the league stage matches taking place across three weeks from August 21 to September 8 and the Grand Finals taking place from September 12 to 14.(ENDS)

