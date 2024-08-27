Oceanic Yoga Int'l Celebrates Certifying Over 2,500 Yoga Teachers And Launches New Sound Healing Courses In Goa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oceanic Yoga International Celebrates Certifying Over 2,500 Yoga Teachers and Launches New Sound Healing Courses

GOA, NORTH GOA, INDIA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oceanic Yoga International, a prestigious yoga school established in 2007, proudly announces the certification of over 2,500 yoga teachers who have positively impacted communities worldwide. This milestone highlights the school's commitment to delivering top-tier yoga education and promoting global wellness.In alignment with its holistic approach to health, Oceanic Yoga International is launching new Sound Healing Courses aimed at supporting recovery for individuals battling cancer, depression, and other serious health conditions. Sound healing, an ancient practice utilizing vibrations and frequencies, is integrated with the school's established yoga and meditation practices to offer a comprehensive healing approach.These courses are particularly beneficial for those undergoing challenging health journeys, providing stress reduction, pain alleviation, and a sense of inner peace, contributing to faster and more effective recovery. Set in the serene surroundings of Morjim, Goa, the ashram provides an ideal environment for this transformative experience, supported by experienced teachers and a nurturing community.As Oceanic Yoga International celebrates this significant milestone, the school invites everyone to explore the profound benefits of its new Sound Healing Courses. For more information and to register, please visitWander Winks, who tried out our organization says“I had an amazing experience with Oceanic Yoga in Goa. I stayed for a 7-day retreat and joined daily yoga classes, healing sessions, meditation and breath work. The place is really nice! It feels like you are far away from the world in your own bubble. Somewhere in the jungle with a great view on the ocean. The swimming pool, the accommodation, the food, I really liked it!”200-Hour Yoga Teacher Training in GoaOceanic Yoga International also offers a transformative 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training (TTC) in Goa, certified by the Yoga Alliance, USA. The program covers Ashtanga, Hatha, and Vinyasa Yoga, along with sound healing sessions, yoga philosophy, anatomy, and teaching techniques. The course takes place in a peaceful ashram with views of the Arabian Sea, providing a unique environment for spiritual growth.Upcoming Course Dates (2024-2025):.October 2 - October 23, 2024.October 25 - November 15, 2024.November 18 - December 9, 2024.December 11, 2024 - January 1, 2025For more details, visit: .CONTACT INFORMATION:.Email: ....Address: Oceanic Yoga, Morjim, Goa, India.Phone: +919368469447

Gis George

Oceanic Yoga International

+91 93684 69447

...

