SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 -- FleetPanda , the leading dispatch platform, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Mansfield , one of the nation's largest energy suppliers and logistics providers. This collaboration brings together FleetPanda's advanced dispatch with Mansfield Energy's extensive distribution network.

Automated Delivery Updates and Faster Invoicing

FleetPanda and Mansfield Energy Partner to Modernize Petroleum Dispatch with Real-Time Data Exchange

The partnership centers around integrating FleetPanda's cutting-edge dispatch software with Mansfield Energy's network of over 1,500 fuel distributors. This integration enables real-time communication and data exchange, streamlining the entire process from order placement to delivery completion.

When a fuel distributor completes a delivery initiated by Mansfield, all relevant delivery details-such as proof of delivery and delivered gallons-are automatically sent back to Mansfield, eliminating the need for manual updates and enabling Mansfield to invoice their customers faster.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming enhancements will enable Mansfield to directly push orders to FleetPanda's dispatch system, further optimizing delivery resource allocation in specific regions for greater efficiency.

"We are excited to integrate with FleetPanda's modern dispatch solution, which complements our efforts to automate and streamline operations," said Doug Brady, Vice President, Operations at Mansfield Energy. "This partnership opens up new possibilities for creating value for our delivery partners through a robust interface and more efficient delivery processes."

Pavan Maheshwari, CEO of FleetPanda, added, "This partnership with Mansfield Energy represents a significant milestone in our mission to modernize the petroleum distribution industry. By combining our advanced dispatch technology with Mansfield's vast service delivery network, we enable faster, more reliable deliveries that ultimately benefit the petroleum marketing ecosystem."

FleetPanda

is a modern dispatch platform for petroleum marketers in the United States. The platform centralizes distributors' entire operations in one place, and its modular design adapts to each customer's specific needs and requirements. Built by ex-petroleum distributors and Silicon Valley engineers, it is trusted by some marquee names, including 3L Energy, McNeece Bros, and Pacific States Petroleum.

About Mansfield Energy

Since 1957, Mansfield Energy has empowered organizations to access the fuel products, logistics, and services they need to be more competitive by solving their most demanding fuel challenges. From risk reduction to improved sustainability, Mansfield delivers innovative solutions to customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, call 800-695-6626 or visit

.

