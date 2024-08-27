Summit BHC And Six Facilities Recognized As 2024 Newsweek's America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brent Turner, CEO, Summit BHC

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Summit BHC , one of the fastest-growing substance use disorder and behavioral delivery networks in the U.S., and six of its subsidiary facilities, were recently selected as Newsweek America's Best Addiction Centers for 2024.This prestigious and highly competitive designation is sponsored by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and validated ranking provider. The awards list was announced on August 7, 2024, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website. The six facilities are:.Cottonwood Tucson, Tucson, Ariz..Mountain Laurel Recovery Center, Westfield, Pa..Seabrook, Bridgeton, N.J..The Aviary Recovery Center, Eolia, Mo..Twin Lakes Recovery Center, Monroe, Ga..Wooded Glen Recovery Center, Henryville, In.The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2024 list highlights the nation's top facilities based on a comprehensive quality of service, reputation, and accreditation relative to in-state competition. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), were included in the survey. The evaluation process was comprised of three factors:.Recommendations & Reputation from Peers: Over 4,000 medical professionals (therapists, counselors, medical doctors) and managers/administrators working in addiction treatment facilities were confidentially surveyed. Recommendations for their employer were not allowed..Quality Score: Participants were also asked to rank the top clinical and operational factors impacting quality..Accreditation Score: Accreditation data on addiction treatment centers provided by SAMHSA.Being recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2024 validates Summit's ongoing commitment to and record for quality, innovation, and compassionate care across its network.“Summit's team of compassionate team members are committed to delivering superior, patient-focused care across all the communities we serve,” said Brent Turner, Summit CEO.“I'm honored that our work continues to be recognized, and we look forward to doing everything in our power to ensure that we can positively impact all the lives we touch now and in the future.”About Summit:Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, and founded in 2013, Summit's mission is to develop and operate a network of leading behavioral health hospitals and addiction treatment centers throughout the country while improving all the lives we touch. The Company's primary focus is on the provision of psychiatric services and substance use disorder treatment within a flexible, compassionate, and dynamic continuum of care. The leadership team at Summit is composed of senior executives with decades of combined experience in the behavioral healthcare industry at the national level. The Company currently owns and operates 37 freestanding facilities in 20 states across the country.

