Sourcefuse Makes CRN's Fast Growth 150 List For North America

Leading Cloud-Native Solutions Provider Recognized for Exceptional Growth and Innovation

JACKSONVILLE, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SourceFuse , an AWS Premier Tier Partner and a strategic digital transformation company whose mission it is to help businesses evolve through cloud-native technologies, today announced that it has been named to the CRN 2024 Fast Growth 150 list. This list honors the 150 top-performing IT solution providers in North America.SourceFuse's inclusion on the Fast Growth 150 list recognizes its phenomenal 48.2% growth rate for the last two years, validating the company's market-leading expertise. With a core focus on SaaS, modernization and cloud-native application development, SourceFuse is empowered to successfully guide customers through every stage of the most complicated workloads migrations. From ideation and design to migration and modernization, 'saasification ' on the cloud, and ongoing managed services, SourceFuse is committed to ensuring its customers maximize their AWS investments by reducing their licensing footprint.The company has experienced rapid development in recent years, uniquely positioned as consistently delivering success stories that showcase its ability to help enterprises around the world to optimize their usage on AWS including Travelex, Telescope Health, ERIN (HR Tech), and many more.“We are honored to be recognized as one of CRN's Fast Growth 150 companies,” said Kelly Dyer, Executive Chairman & Co-Founder, SourceFuse.“This achievement is a direct result of our talented team's dedication to providing exceptional value to our customers. We are driven by our ability to deliver cutting-edge cloud-native solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses across various industries, and excited to continue our growth trajectory and propel innovation in the cloud solutions market.”SourceFuse's inclusion on the CRN Fast Growth 150 list follows a period of significant milestones, including being named on CRN's 2024 Managed Services Providers Top 500 List, appeared on the Inc. 5000 List of fastest growing businesses in the US for the sixth year, recognized as Great Place to Work® for the eighth consecutive year, and won AWS Windows Modernization Launch Champions for the third consecutive year. These accomplishments have solidified its position as a trusted advisor to businesses seeking to achieve ambitious business goals and drive results.CRN's Fast Growth 150 list is based on rigorous analysis of revenue growth over two years, market share, and other key performance indicators. The award winners represent the most dynamic and successful IT solution providers in the industry.About SourceFuseSourceFuse is a strategic digital transformation company helping businesses evolve through cloud-native technologies. A leading AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, with 18 years of deep expertise, commitment to digital innovation, service excellence and customer success, we are transforming enterprises through bespoke, secure and scalable cloud solutions leveraging our open-source catalog of microservices and with a niche focus on digital transformation and modernization of legacy applications and databases. We offer Modernization-Led Cloud Migration, Data & Analytics, DevOps, Cloud Strategy & Managed Cloud Services. SourceFuse has offices in the US, UK, Australia, and India.To know more, visit our Website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

