China's Gansu unveils inaugural support policy system for Lanzhou beef noodles industry

Northwest China's Gansu Province has unveiled its inaugural support policy system for the Lanzhou beef noodles industry, with ambitious goals for expansion and development by 2026. The plan aims to establish over 10,000 physical stores, including more than 1,000 international locations, and to foster the growth of the industry both domestically and abroad.



The new policy system, announced during a press conference on Monday, encompasses a comprehensive approach covering the entire industry chain. This includes detailed strategies for raw material supply, market expansion, enterprise development, scientific and technological innovation, standardization, branding, taxation, and human resources. By the end of 2026, Gansu is expected to have over 50 pre-packaged beef noodle enterprises operating within the province.



In Lanzhou, the provincial capital, plans are underway to develop and attract 1,000 marketing and management professionals dedicated to the beef noodles industry. The city has also arranged financial support measures, such as startup guarantee loans ranging from 300,000 yuan (approximately 42,170 U.S. dollars) to 10 million yuan, for qualifying enterprises that align with the new policy's criteria.



Lanzhou beef noodles, which boast a history of approximately 200 years, are renowned for their distinctive flavors, including a clear broth, thinly sliced beef, tender radish slices, and handmade noodles. The traditional craft of preparing Lanzhou beef noodles was recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage in China in 2021, underscoring its cultural and historical significance.

