Definitive Healthcare Launches Powerful Consumer Analytics And Activation Solution To More Industries With Population Intelligence Expansion

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), a leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the expansion of its Population Intelligence to a broader range of industries selling into healthcare. Building on its success in offering healthcare provider organizations patient and consumer analytics, Population Intelligence now supports businesses in additional sectors-such as advertising, marketing, telehealth, staffing, and medical supply-to drive stronger performance for marketing campaigns and digital advertising.



“A deep understanding of our target markets is crucial for our success. With Population Intelligence, we can develop advanced personas and pinpoint exactly who we need to reach, cutting down on marketing spend while helping us get to new markets faster,” said Osama Usmani, CEO of Salubrum, a medical tourism company.“It ensures our resources are spent on the most promising opportunities for audience activation.”

Population Intelligence combines robust clinical and consumer data to create a powerful tool for precision marketing. With data on 250+ million unique consumers aged 18+ and over, 300 clinical propensity, social determinants of health, and media channel models, businesses can identify consumers who are most likely to have a specific condition or need certain healthcare services. This allows organizations to create more precise audience segments and launch highly targeted marketing campaigns, driving more efficient consumer activation.

“Population Intelligence is a major leap forward in how businesses understand and activate their DTC audience segments,” said Bill Moschella, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Definitive Healthcare.“Our clinical propensity models, DSP/DMP connectors, and dynamic visualizations can deliver significant speed to value. These tools help companies fine-tune their marketing strategies, enhance advertising performance, and ultimately enable them to accelerate growth. By eliminating the need for first-party data exchange, our solution can reduce risk while helping clients reach their ideal healthcare consumers.”

Population Intelligence enables teams to:



Segment the market: Understand the overall market potential and pinpoint ideal customer segments using demographic data and a vast library of propensity models.

Build campaign audiences: Integrate consumer records into a CRM or marketing automation platform to create targeted campaign audiences. Activate audiences: Quickly onboard a targeted audience for digital advertising through a demand-side platform.



In addition to its front-end portal, Population Intelligence offers a trusted, scalable way to integrate with organizations' internal systems, while enabling first-party data to remain securely in-house. By eliminating the need for third-party data sharing, Population Intelligence stands out as a tool for achieving improved marketing and advertising effectiveness while enabling compliance with data privacy standards.

For more information about Population Intelligence, visit: definitivehc.com/pop-intel .

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our mission is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow's healthcare industry. Our SaaS products and solutions create new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next.

