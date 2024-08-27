Farm Athletes Is Creating Opportunities For College Athletes From Farm And Ranch Backgrounds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Farm offers NIL deals to college athletes from and ranch backgrounds

Tractor Tuesday is a revolutionary new auction for equipment

Jordan Carstens, former player & current farmer

Farm Athletes was established by Tractor Tuesday to support college athletes from farming and ranching communities by providing them with NIL deals.

- Jordan Carstens, former NFL player & current farmerHASTINGS, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tractor Tuesday , a new online auction platform for agriculture machinery, proudly presents Farm Athletes, a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to supporting NCAA college athletes from farm and ranch backgrounds. This initiative is set to provide NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals that will empower these hardworking student-athletes to excel both on the field and in the classroom while honoring their agricultural roots.Farm Athletes was established to create opportunities for college athletes who come from the farming and ranching communities, acknowledging their unique challenges and achievements. By leveraging the evolving NIL landscape, Farm Athletes offers these athletes the financial support they need to balance their academic and athletic commitments by alleviating some of their financial strain.Tractor Tuesday, a cutting-edge platform revolutionizing how agricultural machinery is bought and sold, has launched Farm Athletes to make this vision a reality. Tractor Tuesday is committed to providing farmers and ranchers with the best auction platform to buy and sell agriculture machinery. Now, through its launch of Farm Athletes, it will help elevate the next generation of athletes who represent the heart and soul of rural America.The sponsorship agreement will see Tractor Tuesday providing financial support to Farm Athletes, which will be used to create and manage NIL deals for selected athletes. These deals will not only offer monetary compensation but also include opportunities for personal branding, marketing collaborations, and community engagement initiatives. The partnership underscores Tractor Tuesday's commitment to supporting the communities that are fundamental to its business.“We're excited to support Farm Athletes and contribute to the development of student-athletes who come from farm and ranch backgrounds,” said Zach Bosle, CEO of Tractor Tuesday.“Our platform's mission is deeply rooted in agricultural excellence, and by backing Farm Athletes, we're not just investing in these talented individuals but also in the future of agriculture.”Jordan Carstens, a former 'farm kid' who was an ISU walk-on and then an NFL player, has endorsed the initiative. Carstens says,“Agriculture and athletics share several positive qualities, and both contain stories that interest many Americans.” He talks about how stories of farm athletes are“compelling and rare due to the dwindling number of family farms and the amount of time required to invest to reach the collegiate level.” Cartens says that“any time ag companies can support these farm kid athletes, both sides and the industry as a whole can benefit. FarmAthletes helping to facilitate this goal is an excellent idea.”Farm Athletes is now accepting applications from eligible NCAA athletes, with a selection process that emphasizes athletic performance, academic achievement, and a demonstrated connection to agriculture. By highlighting the stories and achievements of these athletes, Farm Athletes hopes to inspire others from similar backgrounds to pursue their dreams and succeed in both their academic and athletic endeavors. Please visit the Farm Athletes website for more information and inquiries.

