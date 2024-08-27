Janover Launches Janover Pro: Game-Changing Subscription Access To Commercial Lender Data And More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Signed Up its First Janover Pro Subscriber

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) (“Janover” or the“Company”), an AI-enabled for commercial transactions, today announced the launch of Janover Pro, an innovative subscription-based service that provides users access to a rich and dynamic dataset of commercial lenders through Janover's user interface (“UI”). Additionally, the Company announces that it has signed up its first Janover Pro subscriber.

Janover Pro offers unparalleled access to a vast network of multifamily, commercial property, and SBA lenders, including more than 10% of all U.S. banks, 35% of the top 100 credit unions, and over 1,000 additional commercial lenders. This comprehensive data set features major products such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, CMBS, life companies, debt funds, and a diverse range of other loan products and lenders. More importantly, it features banks and credit unions from every corner of the nation, with lenders directly providing first-party data to the platform which is regularly updated. Janover Pro provides detailed lender and originator credit box information and contact details, equipping users with the same tools and resources used by Janover's professional advisors. This enables them to compete with the biggest names in the industry like JLL, Walker & Dunlop, CBRE and beyond. The service is generally available on a 3-year subscription basis, providing continuous updates and access to the latest lender information with many additional features planned that the Janover Capital Markets team already uses.

Blake Janover, CEO of Janover, commented,“Janover Pro is a game-changer. We're democratizing the data that has separated institutional debt shops from mom and pops and the small multifamily and commercial property operators, from the biggest players. Although it is currently in its infancy, we envision creating a platform akin to Costar for commercial loan origination. This fits squarely inside our box of migrating to subscription revenue and provides the deepest value we can to our clients. Our aim is to become the name that people trust in our industry for forward thinking solutions that drive real value. It also allows us to continue to provide the high touch, bespoke service that we have become well known for on the capital markets side. We think this addition fits like a glove.”

“Janover Pro is another exciting milestone on our journey to operating primarily as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and recurring revenue business. This is only the beginning, as we continually innovate and expand Janover Pro's functionality to better serve our users' needs. Future updates will include features that our internal team is already successfully using such as the ability to create and share professional offering memorandums directly with lenders through the platform, advanced deal shopping, and more. We think there are some exciting opportunities to embed an AI commercial loan advisor right into the product as well. Our ultimate goal is to make the commercial real estate financing process as seamless and efficient as possible and make it available to everyone, Janover Pro is an exciting step on this journey,” concluded Mr. Janover.

For more information about Janover Pro and to subscribe, please visit pro.janover.co .

About Janover Inc.

Janover is an AI-enabled platform for commercial real estate transactions. The Company seeks to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through the Company's online platform, it provides technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which Janover believes represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. Additional information about the Company is available at: .

To view the latest investor presentation, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“project,”“estimate,”“expect,” strategy,”“future,”“likely,”“may,”,“should,”“will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (ii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iii) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; (iv) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (v) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (vi) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form 1-A related to the public offering (SEC File No. 024-12458) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

