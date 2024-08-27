Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers To Expand South Carolina Footprint With 10-Unit Development Agreement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NFL Offensive Lineman Ben Powers Leads GVL Hospitality Group in Bringing Freddy's to Greenville and Spartanburg Counties

Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers ®,

announced today the signing of a multi-unit development agreement to bring 10 new locations to Greenville and Spartanburg Counties in South Carolina. offensive lineman Ben Powers, along with GVL Hospitality Group, will spearhead this expansion.

"It's one of the best burgers you can get and it's a taste from home for me."

Denver Broncos offensive lineman Ben Powers along with GVL Hospitality Group will open 10 Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers locations in Greenville and Spartanburg, South Carolina. Powers, pictured with his wife and daughter, at Freddy's Discovery Day.

GVL Hospitality, which includes business partners Brett Rickert and Brian Stevens, has already begun the search for suitable sites in each county. The first property is expected to be purchased by the end of this year, with the initial restaurant slated to open in 2025. The group aims to have all 10 locations operational by 2031.

"Growing up, I always wanted to do something business-related and prove that I could make a name for myself on and off the football field," said Powers, a Wichita-native entering his sixth NFL season and second with the Denver Broncos. "I'm excited for this business venture with Freddy's; it's one of the best burgers you can get and it's a taste from home for me. I look forward to spreading the joy I have from my hometown with even more communities."

While Powers continues his NFL career, the development of each franchise location are in the capable hands of his business partners at GVL Hospitality. Rickert and Stevens are both experienced in the restaurant industry and franchise owners of Freddy's restaurants in Columbia, SC and Augusta, GA, providing the brand with a solid foundation for this expansion. Rickert, who resides in the Greenville-Spartanburg area, will serve as the operating partner, ensuring seamless training and management, while Stevens will help with the site selection and construction aspects.

"Having Brett and Brian running things while I'm playing is reassuring," said Powers. "They're great mentors for me and I trust them wholeheartedly as we grow the Freddy's franchise in South Carolina."

Freddy's has over 530 restaurants in 36 states, with another 130+ locations in development for 2024 and 2025.

For information on franchising opportunities with Freddy's, visit: freddysfranchising .

ABOUT FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 500 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in

Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items, along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating The Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 67 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and No. 36 on Yelp's 50 Most Loved Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram . For more information about development opportunities, visit freddysfranchising .

