São Martinho’S Swift Response To 20,000 Hectare Sugar Cane Fire

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Last Thursday, fires started devastating around 20,000 hectares of São Martinho's sugar cane fields. This event spanned from Thursday to Sunday.



São Martinho, a key figure in the sugar industry, operates four facilities, mostly located in São Paulo state.



The company reported this without any human casualties or damage to additional assets, crediting their firefighting teams for swift action.



In the aftermath, São Martinho has scheduled the processing of the damaged suga cane shortly. They assure stakeholders that the Total Recoverable Sugar (TRS) will align closely with their forecasts for the 2024–2025 harvest.



However, they anticipate a reduction in industrial sugar conversion efficiency, expecting to produce 110,000 tons less sugar. They plan to offset this loss with an increase in ethanol production.







Additionally, São Martinho has committed to investing an extra R$ 70 ($13) million in cultural treatments. This is over their initial capital expenditure plans for the next growing season.



This narrative illustrates São Martinho's effective crisis management and highlights the broader implications of such environmental events on agriculture.



It shows how companies like São Martinho navigate the challenges posed by unexpected natural disasters, emphasizing the importance of preparedness and adaptability in the industry.

Background

Recently, significant fires have swept through Brazil 's sugarcane fields, notably affecting São Paulo, a critical area for global sugar production.



This disaster triggered a 3.5% hike in raw sugar prices in New York, reflecting the fires' immediate economic impact.



About 5 million metric tons of sugarcane were destroyed, representing 1.4% of São Paulo's total area dedicated to sugarcane.



These losses add to the strain from ongoing droughts and extreme temperatures, which have already reduced sugarcane yields.



Consequently, experts predict a substantial 8.5% drop in the upcoming season's production, totaling only 645 million metric tons.



Last season's record production contrasts sharply with this year's forecast, underscoring the severity of the situation.

