Global SEO Software Market Regional Analysis, Forecast, Market Share

(MENAFN- Straits Research) SEO software on the verge of elevating optimization

Market Overview

2017 was the challenging year for the marketing professionals who wished to stay on top of digital strategy. The expanse of organic search is no exception in the field of marketing, which continues to grow on a yearly basis. Hence, SEO has become an imperative tool in the intense competition of the digital marketing arena.

Social has become an important part of everyone's life. The use of social media has increased astronomically in the last decade due to the strong presence of social networking site such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram. For instance, Facebook had 1 million users in 2005, and in 2018, the number has reached to 2.23 billion users with 2 billion search queries per day. Nowadays, people use not only traditional search engines such as Google, Bing but also use social media channels to find what they are looking for. Therefore, the need for search engine optimization in social media search engines has increased significantly attributing to bring in opportunities for SEO software market in near future.

Being a challenging competitive landscape, these changes also present a great opportunity. With exceptional user experience, a business can capitalize on the commercial intent of the consumers. Thus, SEO will be an important tool for any marketing strategy as long as search engine offers commercially viable results.

Segmental Insights

Global SEO Software market is mainly segmented on the basis of type, enterprise, and deployment.

Based on type, the market is segmented into keyword research, social analytics, website audit, and others. Growth in the number of internet users coupled with rising need for cost-effective and efficient solutions for SEO is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud solution. Cloud deployment type offers various benefits such as better flexibility, and lower costs, and enhanced security. The on-premise deployment takes longer time due to the requirement of hardware, network, and software. The on-premise SEO software offers better security as it remains within an organization's premises.

On the basis of enterprise, the market is segmented into a small and medium enterprise and large enterprise. SEO software helps organizations rank the website in search engine results pages (SERP) and offers search advertising, or paid search, and optimization tools. increasing cloud-based adoption, the market for SMEs SEO software is likely to grow during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global SEO software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the global SEO software market owing to SEO software having a huge demand across all the region due to growing need for time-efficient search engine optimization process and increasing internet usage. Recent trends such as voice search, Video marketing, infographics, and link building are expected to offer significant opportunities for the North America SEO software market.

The demand for SEO Tools/software is increasing in Europe due to the adoption of SEO software by many big and small companies. Europe leads SEO software market due to its growing implementation in the industry sectors such as BFSI, education, healthcare, and others is also expected to boost the market growth in the region.

Internet speed is increasing, online shopping is expanding, and photo and video sharing are booming, thereby, boosting the demand for SEO software market in Asia-pacific region.

E-commerce business models are growing rapidly in the Middle East countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar, which is a positive trend for an SEO software market.

Key Players

Some of the most prominent players in SEO software market are Ahrefs, BrightEdge Technologies Inc, Cogniteeve, Conductor Inc., DeepCrawl, HubSpot, Inc, Majestic SEO, Moz, Ryte GmbH, Screaming Frog Ltd, SE Ranking Limited, Searchmetrics GmbH, Semrush, Siteimprove, SpyFu, Inc., Unamo (Positionly Inc.), Web CEO LLC, WordStream, Inc.

Segmentation TOC



By Type



Keyword Research

Social Analytics

Website Audit

Others





By Deployment



On-premise

Cloud-based





By Enterprise



SME

Large Enterprise





By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA







MENAFN27082024004597010339ID1108605751