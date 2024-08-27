When Customers Have Questions, Spectrio’S New Video On Demand Tool Ensures Instant, Helpful Answers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New VOD Tool Empowers Auto Service, Other Sectors, With Easy, Flexible Tools For Explaining Product And Service Benefits

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales and service professionals now have video-on-demand tools from Spectrio that can optimize customer interactions by instantly launching messaging that explains product features and benefits, and converts browsers to buyers in settings such as auto dealers and auto service centers.



Spectrio's new on Demand (VOD) feature introduces a flexible, on-the-spot video content solution that's been tailored for businesses who want and need to showcase specific information to customers on the spot, bringing up directly relevant videos on business-owned tablets. They can also be shared in email links with customers, who can then launch and watch videos on their own devices.

For example, if a customer has questions about the benefits of snow tires versus all-seasons, the sales team can share a product explainer video. Or, service counter staff can launch or share videos that explain the rationale and timing of replacing fluids or parts such as spark plugs.

Along with enabling speedy information, owners and managers can ensure consistency in what is said and offered by developing and accessing a library of planned, prepared and approved messages. VOD has been designed to be straight-forward and easy-to-use, minimizing any learning curve for staff.

"In service-oriented businesses, particularly environments like automotive shops, staff are regularly challenged to explain complex services to customers. Visual aids can really help those customers understand what needs to be done, and the benefits of that work going ahead," explains Robert Orndorff, VP of Product Management of Spectrio. "VOD enables service professionals to instantly display relevant videos or send them to customers, whether they are in-store or at home. Along with enhancing customer understanding, VOD builds trust and transparency. It also bridges the gap between service providers and customers who can't be present in the service area."

"Video is such a powerful medium for relaying the benefits of products and services, and ensuring messaging consistency," adds Tamara Bebb, CEO of Spectrio. "When a business has a library of prepared videos designed to answer questions and give customers confidence, managers don't have to worry about the accuracy and effectiveness of those customer interactions. A thoughtful, well-made video doesn't go off-script or overwhelm customers with too much information."

Spectrio has a deep customer base and history in the automotive sector, but VOD is applicable across numerous sectors, from retail to scenarios such as workplace training, attractions and corporate briefing centers.

Highlights of Spectrio's VOD feature:



On-Demand Video Access : Instant access to relevant videos via tablets, enhancing real-time customer communication;

Email Sharing : Ability to send video content directly to customers via email, allowing them to view the information at their convenience;

Centralized Content Management : Integration with the existing Content Library for easy tagging, sorting, and organization of video content;

Customizable Access Levels : Admin users can set specific user roles and access levels, ensuring content is shared appropriately; Enhanced Customer Transparency : Provides visual proof of service needs, improving trust and clarity in customer interactions.



VOD is a value-added feature available to Spectrio Enplug Professional and Enterprise customers who use that platform for private label TV, Content Library, and menu boards.

About Spectrio

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Tampa, Spectrio is a trusted provider of comprehensive digital signage systems. The company empowers businesses to transform their locations into dynamic destinations for customers and employees through innovative digital experiences. Serving over 150,000 franchise and enterprise locations across various industries, Spectrio offers a range of systems, including digital signage, overhead music, on-hold messaging, and Wi-Fi marketing. For more information, please visit to visit our about us page.

