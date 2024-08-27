UPU Highlights Azerbaijan's First Professional Female Painter
8/27/2024
As part of the "She Stamps" project, the Universal Postal Union
has shared a publication about a postal block dedicated to the
first woman in Azerbaijan to receive professional art education,
Vajiha Samadova, Azernews reports citing the
Universal Postal Union .
The postage stamp was issued by Azerpost and is timed to
coincide with Vajiha Samadova's 100th anniversary. The stamp
depicts a portrait of the artist and her art pieces.
Vajiha Samadova, born in 1924, was an eminent Azerbaijani artist
known for her distinctive artistic style.
She made a significant mark in the history of fine art as
Azerbaijan's first professional female painter.
The years between 1957 and 1963 were particularly fruitful for
Samadova, during which she created artworks such as "Wedding in
Lankaran", "Preparation for the Celebration" and "The Song."
In 1953, she painted a portrait of actress Leyla Badirbayli,
which has been exhibited in the National Art Museum for 59
years.
Vajiha Samadova's portrait works include examples like
"Self-portrait," "Portrait of Actress Leyla Badirbeyli," "Portrait
of Sureyya Karimova," "Portrait of Sohbat Ibrahimova," "Young
Violinist," "Portrait of Geologist Minure Mammadbayli," and
others.
Her artworks were successfully demonstrated in Azerbaijan,
Russia, Bulgaria, and other countries.
The exhibition hall of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union bears her
name.
