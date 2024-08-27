Raymond Lifestyle Limited Expands its Board with induction of Rajiv Sharma as Non-Executive Director

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 27, 2024: Raymond Lifestyle Ltd. (“RLL”) announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with the appointment of Rajiv Sharma, as the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Sharma brings over three decades of global multi-industry leadership experience and has previously worked with the Coats Group a British multinational company which is world's largest thread and structural components' manufacturer for apparel, footwear, and performance materials, for over fourteen years, including seven years as its Group CEO. Mr. Sharma joins the recently broad based Board of RLL as it prepares to be the second listed entity of the Raymond Group following a demerger.



Commenting on the new appointment, Mr. Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd. said, “I welcome Mr. Rajiv Sharma to the RLL Board as the Company embarks on an exciting journey as a focused, pure-play branded textile and apparel player. His impressive track record in driving growth and implementing digital and sustainability initiatives adds a distinct advantage. The diverse and deep expertise of our Board will complement RLL management's passion and commitment as we pursue large domestic opportunities, including those in the wedding, apparel, and sleepwear segments.”



The constitution of the RLL Board is as follows:

# Name Designation Previously Associated with/ Area of Expertise

1 Mr. Gautam Hari Singhania Chairman and Non-Executive Director --

2 Mr. Sunil Kataria Chief Executive Officer and Non- Executive Director Former CEO - India & SAARC,

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

3 Mr. G.C. Chaturvedi* Independent Director Former Chairman, ICICI Bank

4 Mr. Veneet Nayar* Independent Director Former CEO, HCL Technologies

5 Mr. K Narasimha Murthy Independent Director Board Member: (i) National Stock Exchange (ii) Max Group

6 Mrs. Anisha Motwani* Independent Women Director Board Member: Abott India Limited

7 Mr. Dinesh Lal* Independent Director Shipping and Logistics expert

8 Mr. Mahendra Doshi Independent Director Founder, LKP Group

9 Mr. Ravindra Dhariwal Independent Director Former Group CEO of Bennett, Coleman & Co.

10 Mr. Rajiv Sharma* Non-Executive Director Former Group CEO, Coats Group

*Additional Director



Mr. Sharma brings diverse work experience spanning many geographies, including the United States of America (USA), Europe and Asia. He has served on the board of joint ventures at GE Energy and Shell and has held management positions at Saab Systems Inc. and Honeywell. Mr. Sharma holds a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, and an MBA in Marketing & Strategy from the University of Pittsburgh, USA.

The appointment follows Raymond’s plan to list the demerged business - Raymond Lifestyle Limited, in early September. This would unlock significant value for shareholders, as they will get the option to be a part of a unique equity story consisting of India’s largest player in wedding space, significant player in the apparel space and a large exporter of garments.

Raymond is the 10th strongest brand in India, and the only fabric & apparel brand as recognized by Brand Finance. Guided by the enduring legacy of “The Complete Man” Raymond has always epitomized trust, quality, and Excellence. RLL is set to carry this legacy forward, continuing to define men’s fashion with the same timeless elegance.





