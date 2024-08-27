Careem participates in Dubai Sports Council’s community event for delivery riders

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Careem joined Dubai Sports Council’s annual "Delivery Rider Sports Day”, an initiative aimed at promoting team-building, community engagement, and physical well-being among delivery riders in Dubai.



More than 320 riders from Careem and other delivery companies came together for a day filled with friendly competition and camaraderie. The event featured a range of activities and sports, including tug of war, football, cricket, and arm wrestling, along with a first-aid and driving safety session that underscored the importance of rider welfare in Dubai.



This event not only aligns with Careem’s commitment to the health and well-being of its riders but also highlights Dubai Sports Council’s dedication to creating impactful and meaningful experiences for an important segment of our society.







