Careem participates in Dubai Sports Council’s community event for delivery riders
Date
8/27/2024 7:53:21 AM
(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Careem joined Dubai Sports Council’s annual "Delivery Rider Sports Day”, an initiative aimed at promoting team-building, community engagement, and physical well-being among delivery riders in Dubai.
More than 320 riders from Careem and other delivery companies came together for a day filled with friendly competition and camaraderie. The event featured a range of activities and sports, including tug of war, football, cricket, and arm wrestling, along with a first-aid and driving safety session that underscored the importance of rider welfare in Dubai.
This event not only aligns with Careem’s commitment to the health and well-being of its riders but also highlights Dubai Sports Council’s dedication to creating impactful and meaningful experiences for an important segment of our society.
MENAFN27082024007469016123ID1108605536
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.