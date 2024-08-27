Zuckerberg admits Biden administration pressure to censor COVID-19 content on Facebook

(MENAFN) Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has acknowledged that in 2021, the Biden administration exerted pressure on to limit content related to the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, Zuckerberg revealed that senior White House officials repeatedly pushed Facebook's teams to censor specific coronavirus-related material, including humorous and satirical content. The administration was reportedly frustrated when Facebook resisted these demands. This information was reported by the Wall Street Journal.



Zuckerberg expressed regret over yielding to this pressure and vowed not to repeat such actions in the future. He also indicated that Meta would avoid providing funding to nonprofits for election-related activities, a practice during the pandemic that drew criticism from Republicans and some states with Republican majorities. He noted that Facebook's objective at the time was to encourage widespread adoption of COVID-19 vaccines, though he did not clarify whether this goal has since changed.



Reflecting on the situation, Zuckerberg described the pressure from the U.S. government as "wrong" and admitted that Facebook should have been more transparent. He mentioned that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, different decisions might have been made. Zuckerberg emphasized his belief that content standards should not be compromised due to pressure from any government, and he assured that Meta is prepared to resist similar future efforts.



A spokesperson for Meta commented that Zuckerberg's message was clear and self-explanatory. The White House had previously justified its discussions with social media platforms by stating that the goal was to promote vaccine uptake and other public health initiatives. At the time, the administration was concerned that misinformation on Facebook might discourage Americans from getting vaccinated.



Regarding campaign spending, Zuckerberg stated that he does not intend to replicate the substantial financial contributions to elections made in the past. He acknowledged that while some analysis suggests otherwise, there is a perception that these efforts may have favored one political party. Zuckerberg emphasized his desire to remain neutral and avoid influencing the electoral process, indicating that he does not plan to make similar contributions in the upcoming election cycle.



