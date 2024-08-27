Processmaker Summer 2024 Release Delivers Creative Innovation And Integration For Business Process Automation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Embedded process and task mining, advanced analytics, document processing and RPA now available for companies seeking end-to-end process automation

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcessMaker, a globally recognized leader in business process and intelligent document processing, is excited to announce its 2024 Summer release showcasing new innovation, expanded integration, and user-driven enhancements designed to transform business process automation.

With operational excellence an ongoing business theme for companies in 2024, ProcessMaker continues its fast-paced software releases in response to customer requests and high demand for process intelligence, business process automation (BPA) and business process management (BPM). The ProcessMaker Platform 2024 Summer release comes hot off the heels of the company receiving multiple prestigious awards including winning the SIIA CODiE 2024 Award for Best GenerativeAI Business Solution, and dual Gold and Silver Stevie®

2024 Awards for Technology Excellence.

The ProcessMaker 2024 Summer Release is available to customers immediately. In addition to enhancements and accessibility improvements, the platform release includes the following new capabilities:



Process Analytics

– Track timeliness, understand bottlenecks, and optimize business processes at scale with a detailed Analytics dashboard powered by Process Intelligence.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) integration – Access UI Path's industry-leading RPA capabilities, now within ProcessMaker. Build RPA bots with UiPath, and integrate them into workflows in ProcessMaker's BPA Platform to orchestrate all robotic and human tasks for a process in one place.

Instant Process Documentation

– Create detailed, accurate, and organized process documentation in a single click, based on your existing process maps. Every task within a larger process is given a clear description with the help of an AI Assistant.

Shareable Process Demos

– Provide greater clarity to everyone in your organization with interactive, step-by-step process walkthroughs via Slideshow. When combined with process documentation, teams have a very powerful, rich method of sharing who, what, and how complex business functions are operating. Automated Inbox Recommendations

– Immediately see which tasks require urgent attention, eliminating tedious time spent searching the inbox to flag priorities.



In addition to these new capabilities, the release builds on previous features introduced this year, including trainable AI Agents within ProcessMaker FlowGenie‌TM, whereby AI Agents assist process designers and builders with executing a wide range of tasks by simply entering a description of what they wish to achieve, or uploading documents and images for scanning, analysis, and data extraction.

"Companies know that the key to business success is operational efficiency, which is directly achieved through streamlined, standardized, and documented processes," said Alex George, ProcessMaker CEO. "With our Summer 2024 release, we are excited to deliver the most easy-to-use, AI-powered business process automation platform that empowers companies to go from discovery to automation to optimization and even documentation - helping them become their operational best."

To support the timing of the release, ProcessMaker is hosting a webinar showcasing the latest innovation and enhancements. Participants will have the opportunity to experience a live demo showcasing how to easily implement these features to boost process efficiency. Following the demonstration, a Q&A session with ProcessMaker's Product Team will allow for deeper exploration of the platform's capabilities.

Business process and IT professionals can schedule a demo of the ProcessMaker Platform, or r egister for the "Summer 2024 Release" webinar to take place August 29th, 2024 at 8am ET.

